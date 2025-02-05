Tuyển Key Account Hayat Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Key Account Hayat Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hayat Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Hayat Việt Nam

Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Hayat Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Viettel Tower, District 10, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop channel's plan aligned with the company expectation and monitor the spending under Group KAM's management.
- Manage trading terms with their respective accounts within timeframe and budget.
- Build the forecast & promotion plan by post by customers based on understanding the insight of customers.
- List the right assortment of the product by accounts.
- Implement promotion program on time, win display at the main shelf & extra display, POSM planning & display.
- Build and review business activities with customers, ensure delivery of sales target & AR on time, and build a strong relationship.
- Report & manage claims back from customers, competitor’s activities, inventory & visibility.
- Collaborate with sales team ( Supervisor/ Sales) by regions to develop and execute month/Quarterly/Yearly customer plans.
- Product management ( Listing, Merchandising, Shelf share, Pricing, ….)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Own at least 3 year experience in MT account management at the same position or equivalent capacity.

Tại Hayat Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hayat Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hayat Việt Nam

Hayat Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Viettel Tower, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, P12, Q10, TP. HCM

