Tuyển Key Account Hayat Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Develop channel's plan aligned with the company expectation and monitor the spending under Group KAM's management.

- Manage trading terms with their respective accounts within timeframe and budget.

- Build the forecast & promotion plan by post by customers based on understanding the insight of customers.

- List the right assortment of the product by accounts.

- Implement promotion program on time, win display at the main shelf & extra display, POSM planning & display.

- Build and review business activities with customers, ensure delivery of sales target & AR on time, and build a strong relationship.

- Report & manage claims back from customers, competitor’s activities, inventory & visibility.

- Collaborate with sales team ( Supervisor/ Sales) by regions to develop and execute month/Quarterly/Yearly customer plans.

- Product management ( Listing, Merchandising, Shelf share, Pricing, ….)