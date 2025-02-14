Tuyển Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Nguyễn Trãi, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

【Job Summary】

- Responsible for working as a Structure Engineer



【Job description】(details)

- Calculation of Building Structure

- Create the Design & Calculation Statement

- Making Shopdrawing

- Making BIM with REVIT



【Company/Job Attraction】

- Opportunity to learn and improve your skill with international standards.

- Professional, dynamic working environment

- Full benefits package

- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University with major in Civil Engineering.

- Communication in English (Intermediate level)

- Accept fresher

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Basic salary + Allowances (position, language);

- Professional, dynamic, friendly working environment and promotion opportunities

- Increase salary according to working efficiency and fully commit to regimes for employees according to current law provisions (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance ...)

- Social/ Health Insurance according to Law

- Transportation support

- 13 month salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin