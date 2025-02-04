Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư PCCC Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, 272 Vo Chi Cong, Tay Ho, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư PCCC Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Receive and handle job requirement from PM such as making report, operation procedure…
• Solve requirement and proposal solution.
• Manage maintain, repairing & operation work of Fire Alarm and Fire fighting, system in SM area.
• Co-work with construction contractor to solve pending issue, construction issue.
• Manage fire alarm and fire fighting equipment to always operate well in the entire area of the LMH project.
• Resolve requests from state management agencies, tenants, owners, and coordinate with partners.
• Labor management, training & job skills education fire fighting for employees.
• Train on labor safety, troubleshooting skills and organize firefighting and rescue training for staff.
• Organize training, fire prevention and fighting drills and rescue for facilities, establish project fire prevention and fighting management records.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Knowledge of fire alarm and fire fighting (mechanical).
• Knowledge of safety standards for operating building complexes, shopping centers, hotels, and apartments.
Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI