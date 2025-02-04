Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Kỹ sư PCCC

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư PCCC Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, 272 Vo Chi Cong, Tay Ho, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư PCCC Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Receive and handle job requirement from PM such as making report, operation procedure…
• Solve requirement and proposal solution.
• Manage maintain, repairing & operation work of Fire Alarm and Fire fighting, system in SM area.
• Co-work with construction contractor to solve pending issue, construction issue.
• Manage fire alarm and fire fighting equipment to always operate well in the entire area of the LMH project.
• Resolve requests from state management agencies, tenants, owners, and coordinate with partners.
• Labor management, training & job skills education fire fighting for employees.
• Train on labor safety, troubleshooting skills and organize firefighting and rescue training for staff.
• Organize training, fire prevention and fighting drills and rescue for facilities, establish project fire prevention and fighting management records.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 10 years of experience in fire fighting and safety.
• Knowledge of fire alarm and fire fighting (mechanical).
• Knowledge of safety standards for operating building complexes, shopping centers, hotels, and apartments.

Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 54 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-pccc-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job319924
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần M&E TKP
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty cổ phần M&E TKP làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần M&E TKP
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Hạn nộp: 19/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY MINH AN
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY MINH AN làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY MINH AN
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hải Phòng Thái Bình Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT
Hạn nộp: 11/12/2024
Nghệ An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY VÀ CỨU NẠN CỨU HỘ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY VÀ CỨU NẠN CỨU HỘ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY VÀ CỨU NẠN CỨU HỘ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần M&E TKP
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty cổ phần M&E TKP làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần M&E TKP
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Coninco Safety
Hạn nộp: 19/02/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY MINH AN
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY MINH AN làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY MINH AN
Hạn nộp: 25/12/2024
Hải Phòng Thái Bình Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT
Hạn nộp: 11/12/2024
Nghệ An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY VÀ CỨU NẠN CỨU HỘ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY VÀ CỨU NẠN CỨU HỘ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY VÀ CỨU NẠN CỨU HỘ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 22/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 15/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất