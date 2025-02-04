Tuyển Kỹ sư PCCC Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Receive and handle job requirement from PM such as making report, operation procedure…

• Solve requirement and proposal solution.

• Manage maintain, repairing & operation work of Fire Alarm and Fire fighting, system in SM area.

• Co-work with construction contractor to solve pending issue, construction issue.

• Manage fire alarm and fire fighting equipment to always operate well in the entire area of the LMH project.

• Resolve requests from state management agencies, tenants, owners, and coordinate with partners.

• Labor management, training & job skills education fire fighting for employees.

• Train on labor safety, troubleshooting skills and organize firefighting and rescue training for staff.

• Organize training, fire prevention and fighting drills and rescue for facilities, establish project fire prevention and fighting management records.