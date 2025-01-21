Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a dedicated Assistant Engineer to support our product development, NPI (New Product Introduction), and testing processes. The role involves assisting senior engineers with project coordination, troubleshooting, testing, and continuous improvement initiatives for our electronic products

Key Responsibilities:

• Assist in NPI/product development projects from concept to production.

• Support testing and validation of products to ensure quality and performance.

• Work closely with the PE team on process optimization and technical improvements.

• Prepare reports, analyze data, and offer insights for product enhancement.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure project goals are met.