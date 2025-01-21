Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a dedicated Assistant Engineer to support our product development, NPI (New Product Introduction), and testing processes. The role involves assisting senior engineers with project coordination, troubleshooting, testing, and continuous improvement initiatives for our electronic products
Key Responsibilities:
• Assist in NPI/product development projects from concept to production.
• Support testing and validation of products to ensure quality and performance.
• Work closely with the PE team on process optimization and technical improvements.
• Prepare reports, analyze data, and offer insights for product enhancement.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure project goals are met.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Basic understanding of NPI, product testing, or PE processes.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.
Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI