Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Kỹ sư thiết kế điện

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a dedicated Assistant Engineer to support our product development, NPI (New Product Introduction), and testing processes. The role involves assisting senior engineers with project coordination, troubleshooting, testing, and continuous improvement initiatives for our electronic products
Key Responsibilities:
• Assist in NPI/product development projects from concept to production.
• Support testing and validation of products to ensure quality and performance.
• Work closely with the PE team on process optimization and technical improvements.
• Prepare reports, analyze data, and offer insights for product enhancement.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure project goals are met.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Electronics, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
• Basic understanding of NPI, product testing, or PE processes.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng A17 và Lô đất A19, Khu công nghiệp kỹ thuật cao An Phát, Phường Việt Hòa, Thành phố Hải Dương, Tỉnh Hải Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-thiet-ke-dien-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-hai-phong-job300621
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Theta Engineering
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty TNHH Theta Engineering làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Theta Engineering
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Andes E&C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty Cổ phần Andes E&C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Andes E&C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA DNBC
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA DNBC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA DNBC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC)
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mektec Manufacturing Corporation (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Mektec Manufacturing Corporation (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu
Mektec Manufacturing Corporation (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT IMES VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT IMES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT IMES VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALPHA MECH
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY TNHH ALPHA MECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALPHA MECH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STPOWER
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STPOWER làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STPOWER
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Palfinger Marine Vietnam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Theta Engineering
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty TNHH Theta Engineering làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Theta Engineering
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Andes E&C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty Cổ phần Andes E&C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Andes E&C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA DNBC
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA DNBC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA DNBC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC)
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Neweb Vietnam Co.,ltd (WNC)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mektec Manufacturing Corporation (Vietnam) Ltd.
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Mektec Manufacturing Corporation (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu
Mektec Manufacturing Corporation (Vietnam) Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT IMES VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT IMES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT IMES VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALPHA MECH
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY TNHH ALPHA MECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALPHA MECH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STPOWER
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STPOWER làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STPOWER
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 350 - 500 USD CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NAM CHÂM SHIN-ETSU VIỆT NAM
350 - 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 1,500 USD Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
600 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công ty TNHH đầu tư xây dựng Mạnh Toàn làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH đầu tư xây dựng Mạnh Toàn
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty Cổ Phần Điện và Xây Dựng Nam Việt làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Điện và Xây Dựng Nam Việt
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty TNHH Macgregor Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Macgregor Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Công Ty CP Clean Energy Holding làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công Ty CP Clean Energy Holding
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện RRC Power Solutions làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận RRC Power Solutions
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Pegatron Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pegatron Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Pegatron Vietnam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pegatron Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế điện Cong Ty TNHH Bumjin VINA Electronics VINA làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Cong Ty TNHH Bumjin VINA Electronics VINA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm