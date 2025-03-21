Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

* Working time:8:30 - 17:30 Mon - Fri
* Working time:
* Job description:
Implements and supports IT servers and storage hosted in Vietnam and other manufacturing sites. Resolves server-related issues/problems and ensures high availability of IT services to the business operation. Works closely with team members and independently at times to perform intermediate server and storage functions with multiple technologies.
Primary Responsibilities:
• Work with team members and support IT Infrastructure of customer system planning/ installation/ implementation/ repair action for H/W, S/W problem with various IT knowledge and best effort.
• Work with enterprise infrastructure technologies including various vendor’s server and storage product (x86 server and related storage product of HPE/ Dell/ Lenovo/ Fujitsu/ etc)
• Work with enterprise infrastructure technologies including various vendor’s OS and Middle Ware such as Linux, Windows Server, VMware, DataBase(MS-SQL)
• Evaluate, diagnose and troubleshooting for the complex hardware/software issues.
• Support annual maintenance planning with regular PM activities.
• Report work plan and work completion document to the customer.
• Utilize project management skills and manage day to day priorities.
• Prefer to have knowledge of N/W related skills
• Prefer to have knowledge of Security product related skills
• Communication skills, Team building skills, work & life balance required during work at office.
• Perform other assignments as required for the company operation.
• Try to improve IT knowledge for the self-development.
• Create and maintain site related server documentation

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

{MUST}
1. Educational background: University degree with major computer science, information technology, security information or related majors.
2. Experiences:
- Having 3-5 years of experience as a server/storage engineer/ system engineer.
- 3+ years of experience and/or working knowledge of server/storage hardware (HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Fujitsu and others) Experience should include system planning, installation, configuration, trouble shooting and management.
- Experience with Linux, Window server and VMware preferred.
- 3+ years of experience with Storage Area Network environment desired.
- 3+ years of experience with a 24/7 MA support desired.
- Intermediate level knowledge of enterprise level SANs (3PAR, EMC, etc).
- Basic knowledge of backup and storage concepts.
- Knowledge of storage capacity planning, SAN zoning and diagram for proposal.
- Knowledgeable and experienced in ITIL practices and methodologies (ie. Incident, Problem, and Change Management).
- Good knowledge on server hardware, include planning, installation, configuration and trouble shooting.
- Knowledge of patch management practices for the server OS(Linux, Window Server)
3. Language: English is at least Intermediate level.
{PREFER}
- Having experience in working with Korean customers.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance.
- 13th month salary.
- OT paid
- Healthcare insurance: PVI
- Annual bonus and incentives based on individual's performance.
- Salary adjustment : 1 per year
- Year End Party
- Gifts for official holidays.
- Long-term bonus, excellent employee bonus
- Company trip

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

