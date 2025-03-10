Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 55 - 62 Triệu

Mức lương 55 - 62 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 206A Nguyễn Trãi, Trung Văn,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 55 - 62 Triệu

Jitsu is a Silicon Valley based company which provides e-commerce and traditional businesses with a logistics service to deliver their products directly to customers’ doorsteps within a day, without the typical cost and complexity of expedited shipping. Our proprietary technology and processes provide scalable same-day and next-day delivery services to some of the world’s fastest growing brands. Jitsu’s services are live in eight major metropolitan areas with many more on the way.

We are looking for Senior Backend Engineers with expertise in Java, working in our Hanoi office.

What you will do:

1. Backend Development:

Design, develop, and maintain high-performance backend systems using Java.

Ensure the reliability and scalability of backend services to support business growth.

2. Code Review & Optimization:

Conduct thorough code reviews to ensure quality, maintainability, and adherence to best practices.

Identify and optimize bottlenecks in the code to enhance performance.

3. Problem Solving:

Analyze complex technical challenges and implement innovative solutions.

Debug and troubleshoot issues in production and development environments.

4. Existing Code Understanding:

Quickly comprehend and adapt to existing codebases to implement improvements and new features effectively.

5. Business Acumen:

Understand business requirements and translate them into efficient technical solutions.

Collaborate with stakeholders to address business challenges with technical expertise.

6. Collaboration & Communication:

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product managers, frontend developers, and QA engineers.

Clearly communicate technical concepts and ideas to both technical and non-technicall stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương 55 - 62 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What you will need:

1. Technical Expertise:

Deep understanding of Java and its ecosystem (e.g., Spring Framework, Hibernate, etc.).

Strong knowledge of backend architecture, databases (SQL and NoSQL), and APIs.

2. Problem-Solving Skills:

Demonstrated ability to identify issues and develop creative and effective solutions.

3. Code Review Excellence:

Experience in conducting and mentoring others through code reviews to maintain high-quality code standards.

4. Adaptability:

Proven ability to learn and navigate complex business domains quickly.

Comfortable working with legacy code and improving it incrementally.

5. Communication:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to explain technical details in a clear and concise manner.

6. Additional Skills:

Familiarity with DevOps practices, cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP), and CI/CD pipelines is a plus.

Knowledge of other backend languages (e.g., Python, Go) is advantageous but not required.

Preferred Experience:

5+ years of experience as a backend engineer or a similar role.

Hands-on experience with large-scale, distributed systems.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The Opportunity:

Become a key part of the core global team that architects and develops Jitsu’s logistics and operations systems, which orchestrate the delivery of millions of shipments per year

Drive innovation and performance improvements in our operations technologies (sortation, routing, fleet management, order management)

Drive improvements in our system architecture, performance, quality, and reliability

Contribute to team development standards, conventions, and processes

Collaborate with peers in product management, transportation, operations, and client success to develop new features and applications

Be part of a well-funded, fast-growing company tackling complex and relevant challenges

A lot of chances to learn about new technologies

Why Jitsu:

Flexible working hours, Monday to Friday

100% salary in probation

100% salary social insurance contribution

Premium health care insurance for you (we're using Bao Viet insurance)

12 days of Annual leave + 05 days of Sick leaves covered by the Company + 12 days working remote per year

13th month salary upon company's performance and your working time of the year

Competitive compensation

Macbook pro + extra monitor + other devices needed

A lot of engagement activities: Happy team lunch, Monthly birthday party, Summer trip, Year-end Party,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin