Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 55 - 62 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 55 - 62 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
55 - 62 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 206A Nguyễn Trãi, Trung Văn,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 55 - 62 Triệu

Jitsu is a Silicon Valley based company which provides e-commerce and traditional businesses with a logistics service to deliver their products directly to customers’ doorsteps within a day, without the typical cost and complexity of expedited shipping. Our proprietary technology and processes provide scalable same-day and next-day delivery services to some of the world’s fastest growing brands. Jitsu’s services are live in eight major metropolitan areas with many more on the way.
We are looking for Senior Backend Engineers with expertise in Java, working in our Hanoi office.
What you will do:
1. Backend Development:
Design, develop, and maintain high-performance backend systems using Java.
Ensure the reliability and scalability of backend services to support business growth.
2. Code Review & Optimization:
Conduct thorough code reviews to ensure quality, maintainability, and adherence to best practices.
Identify and optimize bottlenecks in the code to enhance performance.
3. Problem Solving:
Analyze complex technical challenges and implement innovative solutions.
Debug and troubleshoot issues in production and development environments.
4. Existing Code Understanding:
Quickly comprehend and adapt to existing codebases to implement improvements and new features effectively.
5. Business Acumen:
Understand business requirements and translate them into efficient technical solutions.
Collaborate with stakeholders to address business challenges with technical expertise.
6. Collaboration & Communication:
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product managers, frontend developers, and QA engineers.
Clearly communicate technical concepts and ideas to both technical and non-technicall stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương 55 - 62 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What you will need:
1. Technical Expertise:
Deep understanding of Java and its ecosystem (e.g., Spring Framework, Hibernate, etc.).
Strong knowledge of backend architecture, databases (SQL and NoSQL), and APIs.
2. Problem-Solving Skills:
Demonstrated ability to identify issues and develop creative and effective solutions.
3. Code Review Excellence:
Experience in conducting and mentoring others through code reviews to maintain high-quality code standards.
4. Adaptability:
Proven ability to learn and navigate complex business domains quickly.
Comfortable working with legacy code and improving it incrementally.
5. Communication:
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Ability to explain technical details in a clear and concise manner.
6. Additional Skills:
Familiarity with DevOps practices, cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP), and CI/CD pipelines is a plus.
Knowledge of other backend languages (e.g., Python, Go) is advantageous but not required.
Preferred Experience:
5+ years of experience as a backend engineer or a similar role.
Hands-on experience with large-scale, distributed systems.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

The Opportunity:
Become a key part of the core global team that architects and develops Jitsu’s logistics and operations systems, which orchestrate the delivery of millions of shipments per year
Drive innovation and performance improvements in our operations technologies (sortation, routing, fleet management, order management)
Drive improvements in our system architecture, performance, quality, and reliability
Contribute to team development standards, conventions, and processes
Collaborate with peers in product management, transportation, operations, and client success to develop new features and applications
Be part of a well-funded, fast-growing company tackling complex and relevant challenges
A lot of chances to learn about new technologies
Why Jitsu:
Flexible working hours, Monday to Friday
100% salary in probation
100% salary social insurance contribution
Premium health care insurance for you (we're using Bao Viet insurance)
12 days of Annual leave + 05 days of Sick leaves covered by the Company + 12 days working remote per year
13th month salary upon company's performance and your working time of the year
Competitive compensation
Macbook pro + extra monitor + other devices needed
A lot of engagement activities: Happy team lunch, Monthly birthday party, Summer trip, Year-end Party,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH JITSU VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 206A Đường Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Trung Văn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-55-62-trieu-vnd-tai-ha-noi-job333637
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck)
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Panasonic Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Chứng Khoán Yuanta Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Chứng Khoán Yuanta Việt Nam
12 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Chứng Khoán Yuanta Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công Ty Chứng Khoán Yuanta Việt Nam
Tới 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 47 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
30 - 47 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPBank
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOPEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOPEN VIỆT NAM
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
20 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phầm mềm tài chính ngân hàng Tinh Vân
18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MUTOSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MUTOSI
14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Panthera làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Panthera
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Panthera làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Panthera
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ ICOM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Misa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Misa
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH City Ascom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 80 Triệu Công ty TNHH City Ascom Việt Nam
Tới 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 34 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
25 - 34 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH General Resources Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH General Resources Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
30 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH phần mềm 2NF
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH HCL Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH HCL Technologies Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ CARO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ CARO
15 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Digital Innovation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Digital Innovation
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tới 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN ASEAN Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN ASEAN Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm