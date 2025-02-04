Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Truyền Thông Widocom làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Truyền Thông Widocom
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Truyền Thông Widocom

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thái Nguyên:

- 23 Thái Nguyên, Thành phố Thái Nguyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Junior Tester to join our team and help us ensure the quality of our Android, iOS, CMS application, API, database, and web application. As a Junior Tester, you will work with an experienced team and gain valuable experience in testing across various platforms.
Responsibilities:
- Participate in the testing of Android, iOS, CMS application, API, database, and web application.
- Develop and execute test cases, test plans, and test scripts.
- Report and track defects, issues, and bugs in the application using tools such as GitLab or Redmine.
- Collaborate with the development team to ensure that our products meet the highest quality standards.
- Work with the Scrum team to ensure that all testing is completed within the framework and timeline.
- Conduct regression testing to ensure that fixes and changes do not negatively impact other areas of the application.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic understanding of the Scrum framework.
Familiarity with testing Android, iOS, CMS application, API, database, and web application.
Knowledge of testing methodologies and best practices.
Ability to write clear and concise test cases.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Attention to detail and a commitment to quality.
Ability to work independently and within a team environment.
Experience with GitLab, Jira, or Redmine.
Intermediate or higher graduation

Tại Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Truyền Thông Widocom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to work with an experienced team and gain valuable experience in testing across various platforms.
Performance-based bonuses twice a year.
Training on the Scrum framework and how to write effective test cases.
Opportunities for professional growth and improvement of skills.
Work in an open, friendly, and professional environment.
Enrollment in life insurance and premium health insurance plans after a period of long-term commitment to our company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Truyền Thông Widocom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Truyền Thông Widocom

Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ Và Truyền Thông Widocom

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 85 Nguyen Huu Cau Street, Tan Dinh Ward , District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

