Tuyển Hành chính Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

Hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Receptionist at the lobby of the Building/Office according to the assigned daily schedule.
Reception of guests coming to work at the Office.
Receive all comments from customers, synthesize information to submit to CS/Operation management for consideration and settlement.
Receive customer’s application for using Workflex service.
Other tasks or responsibilities as assigned by Manager sand Team leader.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from high school or higher, preferably in tourism, hotel management or equivalent.
Good appearance, height from 1m60 and up.
Good communication skills, no lisp, stuttering in both English and Vietnamese.
Proficient computer skills: MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint.
Service orientation: Customer service minded.

Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with comprehensive benefits: regular health check-ups, team-building activities, paid leave, holiday gifts, etc.
Full insurance coverage: social insurance, 24-hour insurance, health insurance.
Support for parking, lunch, tea, and coffee.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Coralis Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lotte center Hà Nội, 54 Liễu Giai, phường Cống Vị, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

