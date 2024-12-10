Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 27 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/01/2025
Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
Đến 27 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Dương ĐÌnh Nghệ, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 27 Triệu

Work closely with the development team to design testing strategies and test approaches with support from the test leader or senior testers
Analyze features and user stories (use cases or requirements) for validity and feasibility
Develop, maintain, and execute test cases for major products
Collaborate closely with other team members and departments to provide/propose timely test solutions
Coordinate with different teams to perform integration or interface testing between multiple platforms and environments
Identify, analyze, and report the test results in the test management system
Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies in the defect tracking system
Apply test engineering principles throughout the Agile product lifecycle
Provide needed support and documentation when required

Với Mức Lương Đến 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field
+3 years of experience in a combination of software tester roles
Experience in creating test plans, test case (test scenarios), test design and related test documents
Familiar with executing System Test, Integration Test, Functional and Non-Functional tests
Prepares quality reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data
Good at communication skills and exposure to international work environment
Familiarity with the Agile process and Scrum/Kanban model
Experience working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Experience working with Linux systems and ability to understand or write shell scripts
Knowledge of web/web service testing, CICD
Ability to contribute to team efforts by accomplishing related results as needed
High learning ability skills, ability to motivate others, understanding of human factors
Certification in Testing (e.x: ISTQB)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary up to 27 Mil Gross
13th month salary, Performance bonus;
Bonus on holidays, Tet, honor days,
Gifts for birthdays, weddings...
Health insurance & social insurance regime;
Annual leave as prescribed; Probationary with leave and used when signing Officially;
Annual salary review and adjustment
Car parking support 100k/month;
Internal events, annual company team building, Year End Party...;
Internal living fund 300k/quarter;
Support costs if participating in internal training classes

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

