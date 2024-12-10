Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 27 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 27 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Dương ĐÌnh Nghệ, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Manual Tester

Work closely with the development team to design testing strategies and test approaches with support from the test leader or senior testers

Analyze features and user stories (use cases or requirements) for validity and feasibility

Develop, maintain, and execute test cases for major products

Collaborate closely with other team members and departments to provide/propose timely test solutions

Coordinate with different teams to perform integration or interface testing between multiple platforms and environments

Identify, analyze, and report the test results in the test management system

Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies in the defect tracking system

Apply test engineering principles throughout the Agile product lifecycle

Provide needed support and documentation when required

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field

+3 years of experience in a combination of software tester roles

Experience in creating test plans, test case (test scenarios), test design and related test documents

Familiar with executing System Test, Integration Test, Functional and Non-Functional tests

Prepares quality reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data

Good at communication skills and exposure to international work environment

Familiarity with the Agile process and Scrum/Kanban model

Experience working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience working with Linux systems and ability to understand or write shell scripts

Knowledge of web/web service testing, CICD

Ability to contribute to team efforts by accomplishing related results as needed

High learning ability skills, ability to motivate others, understanding of human factors

Certification in Testing (e.x: ISTQB)

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary up to 27 Mil Gross

13th month salary, Performance bonus;

Bonus on holidays, Tet, honor days,

Gifts for birthdays, weddings...

Health insurance & social insurance regime;

Annual leave as prescribed; Probationary with leave and used when signing Officially;

Annual salary review and adjustment

Car parking support 100k/month;

Internal events, annual company team building, Year End Party...;

Internal living fund 300k/quarter;

Support costs if participating in internal training classes

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

