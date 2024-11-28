Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Roman Plaza Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

Understand project requirements.

Create and review test specifications and test cases as per schedule.

Execute test tasks as per schedule and ensure quality of the product.

Track all defects and communicate issues to ensure they are resolved before project release. Continuously improve and enhance project quality

Ensure compliance with company quality policies, procedures and standards throughout the project lifecycle

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

Minimum of 4 years experience

Strong knowledge of testing concepts and classification - functional/non-functional, other special types, ability to explain what for and why is happening in this or that type of testing;

Full understanding of common agile development practices - scrum, kanban and variations;

Web testing experience is a must

Test cases creation - real experience required

Real experience with any type of requirements - classic waterfall docs, epics/user stories - ability to validate and concentrate BA’s on what’s important

Experience about fintech domain

Good at English, both in comprehension and communication.

Nice to have:

Mobile Desktop testing experience is a plus

Other test documentation - plans, strategies, automation scenarios is a plus

Any trading platforms experience is a huge plus

Ability to learn something new, adopt classic testing technics to agile world

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 35.000.000 VND.

Opportunity to work with large clients from Europe

Domain: Fintech

Teamsize of project: 150 people (based on many countries)

Working hours: 9am - 6pm from Monday to Friday

Contract type: Freelancer.

Expected on board time: after Tet, latest 15/02/2025.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin