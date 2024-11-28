Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Roman Plaza Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

Understand project requirements.
Create and review test specifications and test cases as per schedule.
Execute test tasks as per schedule and ensure quality of the product.
Track all defects and communicate issues to ensure they are resolved before project release. Continuously improve and enhance project quality
Ensure compliance with company quality policies, procedures and standards throughout the project lifecycle

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
Minimum of 4 years experience
Strong knowledge of testing concepts and classification - functional/non-functional, other special types, ability to explain what for and why is happening in this or that type of testing;
Full understanding of common agile development practices - scrum, kanban and variations;
Web testing experience is a must
Test cases creation - real experience required
Real experience with any type of requirements - classic waterfall docs, epics/user stories - ability to validate and concentrate BA’s on what’s important
Experience about fintech domain
Good at English, both in comprehension and communication.
Nice to have:
Mobile Desktop testing experience is a plus
Other test documentation - plans, strategies, automation scenarios is a plus
Any trading platforms experience is a huge plus
Ability to learn something new, adopt classic testing technics to agile world

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 35.000.000 VND.
Opportunity to work with large clients from Europe
Domain: Fintech
Teamsize of project: 150 people (based on many countries)
Working hours: 9am - 6pm from Monday to Friday
Contract type: Freelancer.
Expected on board time: after Tet, latest 15/02/2025.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-manual-tester-thu-nhap-toi-35-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job259099
