Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Mức lương
7 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 7 - 10 Triệu

Participate in LitCommerce project testing.
Create, maintain, and enhance comprehensive test documentation, including test cases and plans.
Define and execute test scenarios to verify application functionality and performance.
Log and manage bugs throughout its lifecycle (ClickUp, Trello).
Collaborate with the development team and resolve reported issues.
Maintain, operate, and improve the testing process.
Participate in customer support.

Với Mức Lương 7 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a college/university majoring in information technology or testing training courses.
Have knowledge of testing procedures and software development processes.
Have a good command of English: Reading + Writing Skills.
Experience in Web, HTTP, Rest API, and GraphQL is advantageous.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary: 7.000.000 - 10.000.000 VND/month + allowance (laptop) + bonus based on personal performance.
13th-month salary, bonus on 30/04-01/05, 02/09, project.
Team-building activity, Holiday trips, Regular bonding, Tea breaks.
An innovative and diverse working environment, with respect and support from colleagues and management.
Improve English skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 56 Tố Hữu, Tòa Lilama10, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

