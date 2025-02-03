Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 7 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 7 - 10 Triệu

Participate in LitCommerce project testing.

Create, maintain, and enhance comprehensive test documentation, including test cases and plans.

Define and execute test scenarios to verify application functionality and performance.

Log and manage bugs throughout its lifecycle (ClickUp, Trello).

Collaborate with the development team and resolve reported issues.

Maintain, operate, and improve the testing process.

Participate in customer support.

Với Mức Lương 7 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a college/university majoring in information technology or testing training courses.

Have knowledge of testing procedures and software development processes.

Have a good command of English: Reading + Writing Skills.

Experience in Web, HTTP, Rest API, and GraphQL is advantageous.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary: 7.000.000 - 10.000.000 VND/month + allowance (laptop) + bonus based on personal performance.

13th-month salary, bonus on 30/04-01/05, 02/09, project.

Team-building activity, Holiday trips, Regular bonding, Tea breaks.

An innovative and diverse working environment, with respect and support from colleagues and management.

Improve English skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

