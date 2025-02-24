Tuyển Market Research Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
- Hà Nội: STARLAKE Gallery
- Khu đô thị Tây Hồ Tây, Khu đô thị Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD
1. Talent Acquisition – 70%
• Develop the recruitment channels and recruitment strategies to attract qualified candidates, particularly in the construction and real estate sectors.
• Source candidates through various channels, including headhunting services, job boards, social media, and networking events.
• Screen resumes and applications to identify potential candidates.
• Conduct preliminary interviews and assessments to evaluate candidate suitability.
• Coordinate and schedule interviews with hiring managers.
• Plan and carry out events for hiring new employees if required.
• Maintain and update the applicant tracking system and recruitment databases.
• Contribute to the enhancement of recruitment processes and candidate experiences.
• Prepare recruitment reports and metrics as needed.
• Report on trends and prospects for the recruitment market.
2. Training & Development – 30%
• Perform the necessary survey to identify the training needs among employees, and propose suitable training plan.
• Manage the records of training activity, training result, and training expense, etc.
• Manage the Technical Qualifications and Certification.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
