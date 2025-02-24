Tuyển Market Research Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

1. Talent Acquisition – 70%

• Develop the recruitment channels and recruitment strategies to attract qualified candidates, particularly in the construction and real estate sectors.

• Source candidates through various channels, including headhunting services, job boards, social media, and networking events.

• Screen resumes and applications to identify potential candidates.

• Conduct preliminary interviews and assessments to evaluate candidate suitability.

• Coordinate and schedule interviews with hiring managers.

• Plan and carry out events for hiring new employees if required.

• Maintain and update the applicant tracking system and recruitment databases.

• Contribute to the enhancement of recruitment processes and candidate experiences.

• Prepare recruitment reports and metrics as needed.

• Report on trends and prospects for the recruitment market.

2. Training & Development – 30%

• Perform the necessary survey to identify the training needs among employees, and propose suitable training plan.

• Manage the records of training activity, training result, and training expense, etc.

• Manage the Technical Qualifications and Certification.