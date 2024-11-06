Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình máy CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/11/2024
Kỹ sư lập trình máy

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Số 8, đường 9A, KCN Biên Hòa 2, Biên Hoà

Check machine status, repair, fix machine issue
Operate the machine, change machine setting, define the best machine parameter to maximize machine ability Operate the machine, change machine setting, define the best machine parameter to maximize machine ability
Research, check, improve, test, pilot, and apply production new machine, new concept, new material, new process... to maximize labor using, tooling, material, energy, space to reduce cost with consistency productivity.
Make operation document, training and transfer machine for production, TPM
Create new process, new concept, programming PLC, HMI, PC for automation machine.

College/bachelor's degree or higher(required)
At lease 2 years' experience in Mechanical Design
Fluent English skill both written and spoken(required)
Good at Reporting, communication, relationship at workplace
Fluency in software SOLIDWORKS, AUTOCAD (2D)
Proficient in the use of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Know how to calculate, select and optimize parts in automatic machines: Motor, Cylinder, Gears, chains

Competitive salary range: based on skills and experience
Allowances based on seniority
Reward according to work performance
Participate in training to improve professional qualifications
International, open, and respectful working environment
Comprehensive benefits package including Social Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, Annual Health Check, in compliance with the Vietnamese Labor Code and Company Policy

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 8, đường 9A, Khu Công Nghiệp Biên Hòa 2, phường An Bình, Tp Biên Hòa, tỉnh Đồng Nai

