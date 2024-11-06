Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình máy CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư lập trình máy Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA
- Đồng Nai: Số 8, đường 9A, KCN Biên Hòa 2, Biên Hoà
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư lập trình máy Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Check machine status, repair, fix machine issue
Operate the machine, change machine setting, define the best machine parameter to maximize machine ability
Research, check, improve, test, pilot, and apply production new machine, new concept, new material, new process... to maximize labor using, tooling, material, energy, space to reduce cost with consistency productivity.
Make operation document, training and transfer machine for production, TPM
Create new process, new concept, programming PLC, HMI, PC for automation machine.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At lease 2 years' experience in Mechanical Design
Fluent English skill both written and spoken(required)
Good at Reporting, communication, relationship at workplace
Fluency in software SOLIDWORKS, AUTOCAD (2D)
Proficient in the use of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Know how to calculate, select and optimize parts in automatic machines: Motor, Cylinder, Gears, chains
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Allowances based on seniority
Reward according to work performance
Participate in training to improve professional qualifications
International, open, and respectful working environment
Comprehensive benefits package including Social Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, Annual Health Check, in compliance with the Vietnamese Labor Code and Company Policy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
