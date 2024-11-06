Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình máy CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Số 8, đường 9A, KCN Biên Hòa 2, Biên Hoà

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư lập trình máy Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Check machine status, repair, fix machine issue

Operate the machine, change machine setting, define the best machine parameter to maximize machine ability

Research, check, improve, test, pilot, and apply production new machine, new concept, new material, new process... to maximize labor using, tooling, material, energy, space to reduce cost with consistency productivity.

Make operation document, training and transfer machine for production, TPM

Create new process, new concept, programming PLC, HMI, PC for automation machine.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College/bachelor's degree or higher(required)

At lease 2 years' experience in Mechanical Design

Fluent English skill both written and spoken(required)

Good at Reporting, communication, relationship at workplace

Fluency in software SOLIDWORKS, AUTOCAD (2D)

Proficient in the use of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Know how to calculate, select and optimize parts in automatic machines: Motor, Cylinder, Gears, chains

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range: based on skills and experience

Allowances based on seniority

Reward according to work performance

Participate in training to improve professional qualifications

International, open, and respectful working environment

Comprehensive benefits package including Social Insurance, Unemployment Insurance, Annual Health Check, in compliance with the Vietnamese Labor Code and Company Policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TKG TAEKWANG VINA

