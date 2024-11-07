Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: Binh Duc 2, Binh Hoa, Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Search and evaluate suppliers and compile a list of reliable suppliers that meet the company's criteria.

Provide information about suppliers to superiors for review and approval.

Store all information about suppliers in accordance with company regulations.

Regularly monitor and evaluate the performance of suppliers..

Negotiate prices, delivery terms and other terms of contracts with suppliers.

Resolve problems arising during the purchasing process.

Identify the requirements for quantity, type of goods, and prepare proposals for advance purchase.

Check the relevant documents and ensure that they are accurate and complete..

Coordinate with the warehouse to track and manage inventory, ensuring that the company has enough goods to meet customer demand.

Perform other tasks as required by the supervisor.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Graduated from university with a major in economics, business administration, or related fields.

Experience: At least 1 year at the same position

Qualities:

Good negotiation skills

Problem solving and decision making

Ensure that the budget is not exceeded

Have good communication skills in English.

Management skill, reporting skill, good at Microsoft Excel/ Work

Good presentation and communication skills.

Tại CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Internationally oriented work environment with English and Vietnamese as primary languages.

• 17 annual leave days per year.

• Private healthcare insurance.

• And all additional benefits, rights, and allowances as per the Vietnamese Labor Code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND)

