Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND)

Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser)

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Tại CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duc 2, Binh Hoa, Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Search and evaluate suppliers and compile a list of reliable suppliers that meet the company's criteria.
Provide information about suppliers to superiors for review and approval.
Store all information about suppliers in accordance with company regulations.
Regularly monitor and evaluate the performance of suppliers..
Negotiate prices, delivery terms and other terms of contracts with suppliers.
Resolve problems arising during the purchasing process.
Identify the requirements for quantity, type of goods, and prepare proposals for advance purchase.
Check the relevant documents and ensure that they are accurate and complete..
Coordinate with the warehouse to track and manage inventory, ensuring that the company has enough goods to meet customer demand.
Perform other tasks as required by the supervisor.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Graduated from university with a major in economics, business administration, or related fields.
Experience: At least 1 year at the same position
Qualities:
Good negotiation skills
Problem solving and decision making
Ensure that the budget is not exceeded
Have good communication skills in English.
Management skill, reporting skill, good at Microsoft Excel/ Work
Good presentation and communication skills.

Tại CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Internationally oriented work environment with English and Vietnamese as primary languages.
• 17 annual leave days per year.
• Private healthcare insurance.
• And all additional benefits, rights, and allowances as per the Vietnamese Labor Code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND)

CHI NHÁNH BÌNH DƯƠNG - CÔNG TY TNHH TODA (THAILAND)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 7/30B Khu phố Bình Đức 2, Phường Bình Hòa, Thành phố Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-merchandiser-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-binh-duong-job245637
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn
Hạn nộp: 25/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Hạn nộp: 11/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đồng Nai Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
Hạn nộp: 08/01/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN
Hạn nộp: 05/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN C-HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Cpg Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Chi Nhánh Công Trình Viettel Quảng Ninh - Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG KOSHU VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Universe Media Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ĐẤT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/03/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nông Lâm Nhựt Tấn
Hạn nộp: 25/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG BIC
Hạn nộp: 11/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đồng Nai Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Anh Quốc SG
Hạn nộp: 08/01/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN
Tuyển Quản lý hàng hoá (Merchandiser) CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG ĐẠI TRIỂN
Hạn nộp: 05/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất