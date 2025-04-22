Tuyển Mobile Developer VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Mobile Developer VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/04/2025
VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM

Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 12

- 12Bis Trần Quang Khải, phường Tân Định, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with Web Service (RESTful API).
Develop applications using Swift (UIKit).
Coordinate with testers to ensure the quality of deliverables.
Review technical specifications, analyze requirements, and implement software components.
Debug issues, troubleshoot problems, and optimize code organization.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science.
Strong problem-solving skills.
Strong attention to detail.
Proficient coding skills in Swift and Java.
Knowledge of MySQL.
Adherence to project coding conventions.
Familiarity with tools such as Xcode, Postman, Git (Sourcetree), and IntelliJ.

Tại VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly working environment.
Opportunities to learn new technologies and develop new technical skills.
Training and travel opportunities in the U.S.
Competitive salary.
Team building trips at least once a year.
10 U.S. holidays and 12+ vacation days a year.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: ST Perla Building, 12 - 12Bis Trần Quang Khải, phường Tân Định, quận 1, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

