Tuyển Mobile Developer VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 12
- 12Bis Trần Quang Khải, phường Tân Định, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Collaborate with Web Service (RESTful API).
Develop applications using Swift (UIKit).
Coordinate with testers to ensure the quality of deliverables.
Review technical specifications, analyze requirements, and implement software components.
Debug issues, troubleshoot problems, and optimize code organization.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science.
Strong problem-solving skills.
Strong attention to detail.
Proficient coding skills in Swift and Java.
Knowledge of MySQL.
Adherence to project coding conventions.
Familiarity with tools such as Xcode, Postman, Git (Sourcetree), and IntelliJ.
Tại VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Friendly working environment.
Opportunities to learn new technologies and develop new technical skills.
Training and travel opportunities in the U.S.
Competitive salary.
Team building trips at least once a year.
10 U.S. holidays and 12+ vacation days a year.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPĐD ABC Virtual Communications, Inc tại TP.HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
