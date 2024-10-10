Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 28 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Mức lương
Đến 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 36 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 28 Triệu
Application development on mobile platforms
Maintain, fix bugs, design functions when needed
Perform other duties as assigned by management
Application development on mobile platforms
Maintain, fix bugs, design functions when needed
Perform other duties as assigned by management
Với Mức Lương Đến 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Prefer 3+ years experience in React Native, Javascript, Typescript programming Ability to write well-documented, clean Javascript code Have basic knowledge about Redux, React hook, Navigation, CodePush... Good analytical and problem-solving skills. Master knowledge of Git Have experience using API RESTful Have basic thinking about systems and platforms Careful, highly organized, and self-learning attitude Understanding blockchain or Android Java/iOS Swift is a plus. Familiar with CI/CD pipelines like Jenkins/CircleCi is a plus. Good soft skills: team player, not afraid to provide feedback to colleagues, etc.
Prefer 3+ years experience in React Native, Javascript, Typescript programming
Ability to write well-documented, clean Javascript code
Have basic knowledge about Redux, React hook, Navigation, CodePush...
Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Master knowledge of Git
Have experience using API RESTful
Have basic thinking about systems and platforms
Careful, highly organized, and self-learning attitude
Understanding blockchain or Android Java/iOS Swift is a plus.
Familiar with CI/CD pipelines like Jenkins/CircleCi is a plus.
Good soft skills: team player, not afraid to provide feedback to colleagues, etc.
Prefer 3+ years experience in React Native, Javascript, Typescript programming
Ability to write well-documented, clean Javascript code
Have basic knowledge about Redux, React hook, Navigation, CodePush...
Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Master knowledge of Git
Have experience using API RESTful
Have basic thinking about systems and platforms
Careful, highly organized, and self-learning attitude
Understanding blockchain or Android Java/iOS Swift is a plus.
Familiar with CI/CD pipelines like Jenkins/CircleCi is a plus.
Good soft skills: team player, not afraid to provide feedback to colleagues, etc.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary. Young, dynamic and fun working environment 13th month salary, project bonus Monthly award for the best staff of the team, of the company Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building Free foods and drinks at pantry Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.
Competitive salary.
.
Young, dynamic and fun working environment
13th month salary, project bonus
Monthly award for the best staff of the team, of the company
Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building
Free foods and drinks at pantry
Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.
Competitive salary.
.
Young, dynamic and fun working environment
13th month salary, project bonus
Monthly award for the best staff of the team, of the company
Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building
Free foods and drinks at pantry
Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI