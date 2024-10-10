Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 28 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 36 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 28 Triệu

Application development on mobile platforms Maintain, fix bugs, design functions when needed Perform other duties as assigned by management

Application development on mobile platforms

Maintain, fix bugs, design functions when needed

Perform other duties as assigned by management

Với Mức Lương Đến 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Prefer 3+ years experience in React Native, Javascript, Typescript programming Ability to write well-documented, clean Javascript code Have basic knowledge about Redux, React hook, Navigation, CodePush... Good analytical and problem-solving skills. Master knowledge of Git Have experience using API RESTful Have basic thinking about systems and platforms Careful, highly organized, and self-learning attitude Understanding blockchain or Android Java/iOS Swift is a plus. Familiar with CI/CD pipelines like Jenkins/CircleCi is a plus. Good soft skills: team player, not afraid to provide feedback to colleagues, etc.

Prefer 3+ years experience in React Native, Javascript, Typescript programming

Ability to write well-documented, clean Javascript code

Have basic knowledge about Redux, React hook, Navigation, CodePush...

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Master knowledge of Git

Have experience using API RESTful

Have basic thinking about systems and platforms

Careful, highly organized, and self-learning attitude

Understanding blockchain or Android Java/iOS Swift is a plus.

Familiar with CI/CD pipelines like Jenkins/CircleCi is a plus.

Good soft skills: team player, not afraid to provide feedback to colleagues, etc.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary. Young, dynamic and fun working environment 13th month salary, project bonus Monthly award for the best staff of the team, of the company Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building Free foods and drinks at pantry Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.

Competitive salary.

.

Young, dynamic and fun working environment

13th month salary, project bonus

Monthly award for the best staff of the team, of the company

Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building

Free foods and drinks at pantry

Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin