Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 28 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/10/2024
Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI

Mức lương
Đến 28 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 36 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 28 Triệu

Application development on mobile platforms Maintain, fix bugs, design functions when needed Perform other duties as assigned by management
Application development on mobile platforms
Maintain, fix bugs, design functions when needed
Perform other duties as assigned by management

Với Mức Lương Đến 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Prefer 3+ years experience in React Native, Javascript, Typescript programming Ability to write well-documented, clean Javascript code Have basic knowledge about Redux, React hook, Navigation, CodePush... Good analytical and problem-solving skills. Master knowledge of Git Have experience using API RESTful Have basic thinking about systems and platforms Careful, highly organized, and self-learning attitude Understanding blockchain or Android Java/iOS Swift is a plus. Familiar with CI/CD pipelines like Jenkins/CircleCi is a plus. Good soft skills: team player, not afraid to provide feedback to colleagues, etc.
Prefer 3+ years experience in React Native, Javascript, Typescript programming
Ability to write well-documented, clean Javascript code
Have basic knowledge about Redux, React hook, Navigation, CodePush...
Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
Master knowledge of Git
Have experience using API RESTful
Have basic thinking about systems and platforms
Careful, highly organized, and self-learning attitude
Understanding blockchain or Android Java/iOS Swift is a plus.
Familiar with CI/CD pipelines like Jenkins/CircleCi is a plus.
Good soft skills: team player, not afraid to provide feedback to colleagues, etc.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary. Young, dynamic and fun working environment 13th month salary, project bonus Monthly award for the best staff of the team, of the company Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building Free foods and drinks at pantry Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.
Competitive salary.
Young, dynamic and fun working environment
13th month salary, project bonus
Monthly award for the best staff of the team, of the company
Monthly birthday party, quarterly team building
Free foods and drinks at pantry
Opportunities for training abroad with long-term employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 36 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Q2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

