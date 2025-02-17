Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Wefreight Shipping & Logistics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Develop and maintain your own portfolio of local customers.

- Identify new business opportunities and new customers whose business profile matches the target customers defined by WeFreight Vietnam.

- Develop customers locally according to the orientation and direction of WeFreight Vietnam for both long-term strategy and short-term goals.

- Develop the targeted domestic as well as foreign overseas market and seek relationships on behalf of WeFreight with potential customers.

- Maintain good relations with existing customers and develop new customers to ensure incremental sales growth by seniority.

- Actively participating in activities and events organized by various networks locally to build up relationships and develop customers within these networks.

- Conduct client visitations with new and existing customers.

- Responsible for quoting new and existing customers in a timely manner.

- Ensuring follow-up with new as well as existing customers’ inquiries and requirements within an acceptable timeframe.

- Develop sales plans and strategies by coordinating with WeFreight management to achieve the sales targets.

- Coordinate with direct colleagues, other WeFreight offices in other countries as well as ocean and air freight carriers to resolve the requirements of the customers.