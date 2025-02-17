Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Wefreight Shipping & Logistics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Wefreight Shipping & Logistics Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop and maintain your own portfolio of local customers.
- Identify new business opportunities and new customers whose business profile matches the target customers defined by WeFreight Vietnam.
- Develop customers locally according to the orientation and direction of WeFreight Vietnam for both long-term strategy and short-term goals.
- Develop the targeted domestic as well as foreign overseas market and seek relationships on behalf of WeFreight with potential customers.
- Maintain good relations with existing customers and develop new customers to ensure incremental sales growth by seniority.
- Actively participating in activities and events organized by various networks locally to build up relationships and develop customers within these networks.
- Conduct client visitations with new and existing customers.
- Responsible for quoting new and existing customers in a timely manner.
- Ensuring follow-up with new as well as existing customers’ inquiries and requirements within an acceptable timeframe.
- Develop sales plans and strategies by coordinating with WeFreight management to achieve the sales targets.
- Coordinate with direct colleagues, other WeFreight offices in other countries as well as ocean and air freight carriers to resolve the requirements of the customers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Wefreight Shipping & Logistics Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wefreight Shipping & Logistics Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
