Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Ngân Hàng Mizuho Bank, LTD. - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Ho Chi Minh City - 115 Nguyen Hue, Thành phố Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to analyze existing processes and identify opportunities to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and drive continuous improvement in day-to-day operations.

- Manage and coordinate user tasks for system implementation projects. Act as a liaison between HO/RHO and branch team, ensuring that all user requirements, feedback, and concerns are communicated and addressed effectively.

- Engage in troubleshooting operational issues, proposing solutions, and driving execution of action plans.

- Coordinate the implementation of new regulations from operations standpoint, ensuring processes align with regulatory requirements.

- Review of operational risk incidents, to identify root causes and assess quality, adequacy and effectiveness of preventive measures.

- Analyze and monitor operations statistic data to identify trend, risks and propose measures for improvement.

- Be in charge of Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and implement BCP related activities.

- Handle inquiries from RHO and HO by coordinating with relevant departments.

- Other job responsibilities as from time to time assigned by Management/Department Head.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor degree In Business, Finance, or a related field.

- At least 5 years of experience in operational process management, project coordination within Banking/Financial Services industry

- Hands-on experience with process optimization and system implementation from an operational viewpoint is preferred.

- Good command in English

- Excellent documentation, communication, and presentation skills, with strong attention to details

- Strong critical thinking, problem-solving and analytical competencies

- Sense of responsibility, team work manner is a must

- Able to handle multi tasks and work under high pressure

Tại Ngân Hàng Mizuho Bank, LTD. - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng Mizuho Bank, LTD. - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

