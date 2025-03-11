Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Ngân Hàng Mizuho Bank, LTD. - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Ngân Hàng Mizuho Bank, LTD. - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Ho Chi Minh City
- 115 Nguyen Hue, Thành phố Huế
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to analyze existing processes and identify opportunities to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and drive continuous improvement in day-to-day operations.
- Manage and coordinate user tasks for system implementation projects. Act as a liaison between HO/RHO and branch team, ensuring that all user requirements, feedback, and concerns are communicated and addressed effectively.
- Engage in troubleshooting operational issues, proposing solutions, and driving execution of action plans.
- Coordinate the implementation of new regulations from operations standpoint, ensuring processes align with regulatory requirements.
- Review of operational risk incidents, to identify root causes and assess quality, adequacy and effectiveness of preventive measures.
- Analyze and monitor operations statistic data to identify trend, risks and propose measures for improvement.
- Be in charge of Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and implement BCP related activities.
- Handle inquiries from RHO and HO by coordinating with relevant departments.
- Other job responsibilities as from time to time assigned by Management/Department Head.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 5 years of experience in operational process management, project coordination within Banking/Financial Services industry
- Hands-on experience with process optimization and system implementation from an operational viewpoint is preferred.
- Good command in English
- Excellent documentation, communication, and presentation skills, with strong attention to details
- Strong critical thinking, problem-solving and analytical competencies
- Sense of responsibility, team work manner is a must
- Able to handle multi tasks and work under high pressure
Tại Ngân Hàng Mizuho Bank, LTD. - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng Mizuho Bank, LTD. - Chi Nhánh Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
