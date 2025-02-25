Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Summarize information and complete transfer of completed vehicles for delivery or pickup according to Sales Order in the ERP system.
- Prepare shipping documents according to requirements. (Ex: Packing slip, Goods issuing, Internal transport document...)
- Supporting in input/output material for production
- Summarize and report list of Bill of materials
- Other tasks as assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Automobile, Information systems, Economics, Business Administration
- At least 2 years in Automobile and have experience working with systems such as ERP, SAP,
- Able to communicate and make report in English (prefer TOEIC from 600 or equivalent certificate)
- Proficient in Auto CAD, MS Office. Able to use Programming Software and ERP system.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 695 Quang Trung, Ward 8, Go Vap District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-ke-hoach-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job322157
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nam Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanoia
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanoia
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Đến 580 USD
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Tới 580 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Nghệ An Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH TAV làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NAMKWANG FOOD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/11/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 58 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ THIÊN BẢO
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DUDU VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 100 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nam Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanoia
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanoia
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Đến 580 USD
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Tới 580 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Nghệ An Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH TAV làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH-SX-TM-DV Nhật Minh Bakery làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH-SX-TM-DV Nhật Minh Bakery
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH MTV Dệt Uyên Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Dệt Uyên Trang
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần IFF Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần IFF Holdings
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Amway Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Amway Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH K O T I T I Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH K O T I T I Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH RYOKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH RYOKI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Thông Minh IntBOX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Thông Minh IntBOX
14 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐẠI HỒNG DUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐẠI HỒNG DUY
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Hòa Phú làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Hòa Phú
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH MTV BCA Thăng Long tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH MTV BCA Thăng Long tại TP.HCM
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Cấp Thoát Nước làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Cấp Thoát Nước
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Star Travel International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Star Travel International
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC DƯỢC NANOGEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC DƯỢC NANOGEN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Finassist làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Finassist
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Hoàng Lam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Hoàng Lam
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch HR Vietnam’s ESS Client làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HR Vietnam’s ESS Client
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Trên 10 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH SX DV Thương Mại Phong Vũ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH SX DV Thương Mại Phong Vũ
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Du Lịch Viettourist làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Du Lịch Viettourist
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Expolanka (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm