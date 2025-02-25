Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Summarize information and complete transfer of completed vehicles for delivery or pickup according to Sales Order in the ERP system.
- Prepare shipping documents according to requirements. (Ex: Packing slip, Goods issuing, Internal transport document...)
- Supporting in input/output material for production
- Summarize and report list of Bill of materials
- Other tasks as assigned by manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor's degree in Automobile, Information systems, Economics, Business Administration
- At least 2 years in Automobile and have experience working with systems such as ERP, SAP,
- Able to communicate and make report in English (prefer TOEIC from 600 or equivalent certificate)
- Proficient in Auto CAD, MS Office. Able to use Programming Software and ERP system.
- At least 2 years in Automobile and have experience working with systems such as ERP, SAP,
- Able to communicate and make report in English (prefer TOEIC from 600 or equivalent certificate)
- Proficient in Auto CAD, MS Office. Able to use Programming Software and ERP system.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI