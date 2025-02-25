Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Summarize information and complete transfer of completed vehicles for delivery or pickup according to Sales Order in the ERP system.

- Prepare shipping documents according to requirements. (Ex: Packing slip, Goods issuing, Internal transport document...)

- Supporting in input/output material for production

- Summarize and report list of Bill of materials

- Other tasks as assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in Automobile, Information systems, Economics, Business Administration

- At least 2 years in Automobile and have experience working with systems such as ERP, SAP,

- Able to communicate and make report in English (prefer TOEIC from 600 or equivalent certificate)

- Proficient in Auto CAD, MS Office. Able to use Programming Software and ERP system.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin