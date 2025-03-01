Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 94 Xuân Thủy, phường Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

OBJECTIVE/SUMMARY
The main objectives and purposes for the job’s deion may be altered from time to time to meet the changing needs of the company.
MISSIONS
• Coordinate with customers regarding requirements, collaborate with internal teams at BHS SG as well as BHS SH, provide quotes to customers, follow up on purchase orders (PO), manage shipping logistics, and track payment status.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Spare Parts
1. Generate quotation, process sales order for customer
2. Ensure timely delivery of goods to customer from warehouse
3. Handling of logistics issues, import / export
4. Maintain good customer relationship
5. Sales report and forecast from customers in assigned territory
6. Ensure high utilization rate for customers in online shop platform
7. Follow-up and report on the status of work orders to customer
8. To be actively involved in LC business regards to Spare Parts contract, customer warehouse at the same time providing feedback from customers to AP management team.
9. Willing to undertake other duties and responsibilities that maybe assigned by the company from time to time
10. Any other tasks instructed by the supervisors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. 1-2 years above sales support role for heavy duty machines in multi-national company
2. Knowledgeable and experience in customer service
3. Adequate knowledge of SAP
4. Be able to work under pressure, committed, dedicated and conscientious
5. Dynamic, proactive, and Customer oriented.
6. Ability to eﬀectively communicate with all levels of the organization
7. Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks eﬀectively
8. Excellent time management and organizational skills
9. Good English spoken and written in order to handle customers in Asia Paciﬁc
10. English, Mandarin or any third language will be considered advantageous.
11. Ability to work independently.
12. Open-mind and team work
13. Vietnamese nationalities preferred

Tại Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 94 Xuân Thủy, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

