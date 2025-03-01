Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

OBJECTIVE/SUMMARY

The main objectives and purposes for the job’s deion may be altered from time to time to meet the changing needs of the company.

MISSIONS

• Coordinate with customers regarding requirements, collaborate with internal teams at BHS SG as well as BHS SH, provide quotes to customers, follow up on purchase orders (PO), manage shipping logistics, and track payment status.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Spare Parts

1. Generate quotation, process sales order for customer

2. Ensure timely delivery of goods to customer from warehouse

3. Handling of logistics issues, import / export

4. Maintain good customer relationship

5. Sales report and forecast from customers in assigned territory

6. Ensure high utilization rate for customers in online shop platform

7. Follow-up and report on the status of work orders to customer

8. To be actively involved in LC business regards to Spare Parts contract, customer warehouse at the same time providing feedback from customers to AP management team.

9. Willing to undertake other duties and responsibilities that maybe assigned by the company from time to time

10. Any other tasks instructed by the supervisors.