Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 94 Xuân Thủy, phường Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
OBJECTIVE/SUMMARY
The main objectives and purposes for the job’s deion may be altered from time to time to meet the changing needs of the company.
MISSIONS
• Coordinate with customers regarding requirements, collaborate with internal teams at BHS SG as well as BHS SH, provide quotes to customers, follow up on purchase orders (PO), manage shipping logistics, and track payment status.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Spare Parts
1. Generate quotation, process sales order for customer
2. Ensure timely delivery of goods to customer from warehouse
3. Handling of logistics issues, import / export
4. Maintain good customer relationship
5. Sales report and forecast from customers in assigned territory
6. Ensure high utilization rate for customers in online shop platform
7. Follow-up and report on the status of work orders to customer
8. To be actively involved in LC business regards to Spare Parts contract, customer warehouse at the same time providing feedback from customers to AP management team.
9. Willing to undertake other duties and responsibilities that maybe assigned by the company from time to time
10. Any other tasks instructed by the supervisors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Knowledgeable and experience in customer service
3. Adequate knowledge of SAP
4. Be able to work under pressure, committed, dedicated and conscientious
5. Dynamic, proactive, and Customer oriented.
6. Ability to eﬀectively communicate with all levels of the organization
7. Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks eﬀectively
8. Excellent time management and organizational skills
9. Good English spoken and written in order to handle customers in Asia Paciﬁc
10. English, Mandarin or any third language will be considered advantageous.
11. Ability to work independently.
12. Open-mind and team work
13. Vietnamese nationalities preferred
Tại Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH BHS Corrugated Machinery Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
