Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hotel Equatorial Ho Chi Minh City làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Hotel Equatorial Ho Chi Minh City
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Hotel Equatorial Ho Chi Minh City

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Hotel Equatorial Ho Chi Minh City

Mức lương
8 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 5

- TP HCM, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu

To be aware clearly of any current and next coming promotion in outlet
To train and motivate staff
To be in charge of the outlet in absence of Outlet Assistant/ Manager
To handle guest's complaints
To maintain and develop guest relation
To perform other duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Hospitality Management.
Native Vietnamese, good English.
1+ years of experience in a similar position with proven track records.
Excellent customer service, communication and problem-handling skills

Tại Hotel Equatorial Ho Chi Minh City Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary
Monthly services charge & year-end bonus
Monthly activities & Company outing
Other benefits regulated in Vietnamese Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hotel Equatorial Ho Chi Minh City

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hotel Equatorial Ho Chi Minh City

Hotel Equatorial Ho Chi Minh City

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 242 Tran Binh Trong, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

