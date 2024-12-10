Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch InterContinental Hanoi Westlake làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Kiên Giang:

- Kiên Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

WHAT'S THE JOB?
Assists in the procurement of wedding business and assists in the planning and delivery of service during the event.
Drive brand standards and value initiative of our Winning Ways: Do the right thing, Show we care, Aim higher, Celebrate difference and Work better together.
Delivery of Room to be yourself commitment: Room to have a great start, Room to be involved, Room to grow & Room for you
YOUR DAY-TO-DAY
People
Direct/Manage everyday activity, plan and assign work ensuring you always have the right staffing numbers
Develop your team and improve their performance through coaching and feedback, and create performance and development goals for colleagues
Train colleagues to make sure they deliver with compliance and to the standards we expect
Drive a great working environment for teams to thrive - linking up departments to create sense of one team
Promote teamwork and quality service through daily communication and coordination with other departments
Recommend or initiate any HR elated actions where needed
Liaise with interfacing departments to provide exceptional service for guests
Working with Reservations Manager for space allocation of rooms for client
Guest Experience
Assist with the co-ordination all familiarizations and site inspections as required
Meet with clients and attend to the details of their events (including all types of events including weddings, business meetings, small conferences; internal meetings and external meetings, etc)
Work closely with suppliers (ie entertainment/theming) to ensure the clients event is delivered as per the clients expectations
Financial
Help create the department's annual budget and the setting of departmental goals
Monitor budget and control expenses with a focus on food, beverage, and labour costs....
Manage suppliers and ensure that we are receiving the best costs
Working with Executive Chef and Director of Food and Beverage Manager for menu and floor plan lay out within budget
Ensure that MSS targets are met and that results are communicated to the wider hotel team.
Provide a monthly report on the weddings department.
Champion an up selling culture amongst the weddings team.
Ensures the preparation and timely payment of client accounts
Work with Director to achieve departmental revenue targets
Identify and recommend opportunities to gain a competitive advantage over competitors
Train and develop fellow team members in the department to ensure a consistent approach is being delivered for all wedding couples
Responsible Business
Attend group run downs, site inspections/famils and all other briefings as required
Provide input for hotel web design relating to Weddings
Enhance brand reputation online through social media channels, ensuring advocacy for weddings at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach
Attend to telephone, fax, email enquiries in a timely manner
Assist with direct mail campaigns where necessary
Maintenance and management of booking data base (Delphi)
Assist with promotions and familiarizations where requested
Work in line with business needs
Work with Director to achieve departmental revenue targets
Ensure the consistency of Delphi standards within the wedding department
Other ad-hoc duties - unexpected moments when we have to pull together to get a task done
May assist with other duties as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Demonstrated ability to interact with customers, employees and third parties that reflects highly on the hotel, the brand and the Company.
• Problem solving, reasoning, motivating, organizational and training abilities.
• Good writing skills
• Leadership skills.
• Ability to develop strong relationships with customers' senior management.
• Diploma in Hotel Management, Sales Marketing or related field.
• 2 years related experience or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Tại InterContinental Hanoi Westlake Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social insurance as per law
24/7 accident insurance
International working environment
Service Charge as revenue

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

