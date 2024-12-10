Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch InterContinental Hanoi Westlake làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

WHAT'S THE JOB?

Assists in the procurement of wedding business and assists in the planning and delivery of service during the event.

Drive brand standards and value initiative of our Winning Ways: Do the right thing, Show we care, Aim higher, Celebrate difference and Work better together.

Delivery of Room to be yourself commitment: Room to have a great start, Room to be involved, Room to grow & Room for you

YOUR DAY-TO-DAY

People

Direct/Manage everyday activity, plan and assign work ensuring you always have the right staffing numbers

Develop your team and improve their performance through coaching and feedback, and create performance and development goals for colleagues

Train colleagues to make sure they deliver with compliance and to the standards we expect

Drive a great working environment for teams to thrive - linking up departments to create sense of one team

Promote teamwork and quality service through daily communication and coordination with other departments

Recommend or initiate any HR elated actions where needed

Liaise with interfacing departments to provide exceptional service for guests

Working with Reservations Manager for space allocation of rooms for client

Guest Experience

Assist with the co-ordination all familiarizations and site inspections as required

Meet with clients and attend to the details of their events (including all types of events including weddings, business meetings, small conferences; internal meetings and external meetings, etc)

Work closely with suppliers (ie entertainment/theming) to ensure the clients event is delivered as per the clients expectations

Financial

Help create the department's annual budget and the setting of departmental goals

Monitor budget and control expenses with a focus on food, beverage, and labour costs....

Manage suppliers and ensure that we are receiving the best costs

Working with Executive Chef and Director of Food and Beverage Manager for menu and floor plan lay out within budget

Ensure that MSS targets are met and that results are communicated to the wider hotel team.

Provide a monthly report on the weddings department.

Champion an up selling culture amongst the weddings team.

Ensures the preparation and timely payment of client accounts

Work with Director to achieve departmental revenue targets

Identify and recommend opportunities to gain a competitive advantage over competitors

Train and develop fellow team members in the department to ensure a consistent approach is being delivered for all wedding couples

Responsible Business

Attend group run downs, site inspections/famils and all other briefings as required

Provide input for hotel web design relating to Weddings

Enhance brand reputation online through social media channels, ensuring advocacy for weddings at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach

Attend to telephone, fax, email enquiries in a timely manner

Assist with direct mail campaigns where necessary

Maintenance and management of booking data base (Delphi)

Assist with promotions and familiarizations where requested

Work in line with business needs

Ensure the consistency of Delphi standards within the wedding department

Other ad-hoc duties - unexpected moments when we have to pull together to get a task done

May assist with other duties as assigned by management.