Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 469 Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Phường Tân Hưng,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibility 1: Manage and improve existing external channels

- Ensure the well run of existing external channels at all stores, including dealing with emergency operation situations, and detecting, informing, and supporting Product team to manage trader transactions (high value transactions with low product profit rate).

- Standardize and improve operations (including create and update appropriate SOPs), and optimize store resources.

- Track and measure store staff’s productivity; evaluate and improve staff’s productivity.

- Connect, build, and maintain healthy network between HO, store staffs, and partner’s personal in-charge (KAM).

- Increase customer satisfaction, maintain loyalty customers, and attract new customers through high-quality services (including helpful and fast CS activities), and attractive marketing activities.

- Support stores in administration activities, including expenses/ invoice reconciliation and posting, and other admin tasks.

Responsibility 2: Approach new external channels (including expand existing channels to all stores)

- Conduct R&D activities to identify and propose new business opportunities and new partners to balance benefits and reduce risk of counting too much on some specific channels.

- Prepare and review contracts and related documents for the current and approach new channels.

- Manage and balance channels benefits to ensure sustainable growth.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications (Essential):Bachelor’s Degree

Major:E-commerce, Business Administration, Supply Chain and Logistics, Marketing or equivalent

Professional Certificate (If any)

Essential Skills and Experience:

- Sales-oriented, data-driven;

- Growth and service mindset;

- Logical thinking, critical thinking, and problem solving;

- Knowledge of ecommerce and/or business.

- Proactive and highly motivated team player.

- Responsibility and accountability;

- Organizational and time-management skills.

- Good communication skills.

- Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Google Sheet.

- Analytics skills, and BI tools (Power BI and Tableau).

Other special requirements:

- Good English communication (reading and writing);

- Ready to travel (domestic stores);

- Ready to work overtime.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary package with annual salary review, performance bonus, profit share (13++)

- Full Health insurance, social and unemployment insurances as defined by Law

- Lunch allowance 50,000 VND/day

- Foreign language allowance (English, Korean)

- 12 days of leave/year

- Bonus on holidays according to the company's policy

- Working time: Mon-Fri, 8.00 am - 5.00 pm

- Dynamic environment, many challenges and development opportunities .

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin