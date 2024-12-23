Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 469 Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Phường Tân Hưng,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibility 1: Manage and improve existing external channels
- Ensure the well run of existing external channels at all stores, including dealing with emergency operation situations, and detecting, informing, and supporting Product team to manage trader transactions (high value transactions with low product profit rate).
- Standardize and improve operations (including create and update appropriate SOPs), and optimize store resources.
- Track and measure store staff’s productivity; evaluate and improve staff’s productivity.
- Connect, build, and maintain healthy network between HO, store staffs, and partner’s personal in-charge (KAM).
- Increase customer satisfaction, maintain loyalty customers, and attract new customers through high-quality services (including helpful and fast CS activities), and attractive marketing activities.
- Support stores in administration activities, including expenses/ invoice reconciliation and posting, and other admin tasks.
Responsibility 2: Approach new external channels (including expand existing channels to all stores)
- Conduct R&D activities to identify and propose new business opportunities and new partners to balance benefits and reduce risk of counting too much on some specific channels.
- Prepare and review contracts and related documents for the current and approach new channels.
- Manage and balance channels benefits to ensure sustainable growth.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications (Essential):Bachelor’s Degree
Major:E-commerce, Business Administration, Supply Chain and Logistics, Marketing or equivalent
Professional Certificate (If any)
Essential Skills and Experience:
- Sales-oriented, data-driven;
- Growth and service mindset;
- Logical thinking, critical thinking, and problem solving;
- Knowledge of ecommerce and/or business.
- Proactive and highly motivated team player.
- Responsibility and accountability;
- Organizational and time-management skills.
- Good communication skills.
- Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Google Sheet.
- Analytics skills, and BI tools (Power BI and Tableau).
Other special requirements:
- Good English communication (reading and writing);
- Ready to travel (domestic stores);
- Ready to work overtime.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary package with annual salary review, performance bonus, profit share (13++)
- Full Health insurance, social and unemployment insurances as defined by Law
- Lunch allowance 50,000 VND/day
- Foreign language allowance (English, Korean)
- 12 days of leave/year
- Bonus on holidays according to the company's policy
- Working time: Mon-Fri, 8.00 am - 5.00 pm
- Dynamic environment, many challenges and development opportunities .

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 469 Nguyen Huu Tho, Tan Hung Ward

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-ke-hoach-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job271895
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanoia
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanoia
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Đến 580 USD
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Tới 580 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Nghệ An Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH TAV làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanoia
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Hanoia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hanoia
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Đến 580 USD
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Tới 580 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần SCI E&C Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Nghệ An Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu
Tổng Công ty Cổ Phần Công trình Viettel
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH TAV làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TAV
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH H&T INTELLIGENT CONTROL (BÌNH DƯƠNG)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Chế Biến Thực Phẩm & Bánh Kẹo Phạm Nguyên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Chế Biến Thực Phẩm & Bánh Kẹo Phạm Nguyên
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH-SX-TM-DV Nhật Minh Bakery làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH-SX-TM-DV Nhật Minh Bakery
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH MTV Dệt Uyên Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Dệt Uyên Trang
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam
13 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần IFF Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần IFF Holdings
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Nestlé Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Amway Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Amway Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH K O T I T I Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH K O T I T I Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH RYOKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH RYOKI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Thông Minh IntBOX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Thông Minh IntBOX
14 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐẠI HỒNG DUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU ĐẠI HỒNG DUY
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Hòa Phú làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Hòa Phú
10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH MTV BCA Thăng Long tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH MTV BCA Thăng Long tại TP.HCM
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Cấp Thoát Nước làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Cấp Thoát Nước
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Star Travel International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Star Travel International
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC DƯỢC NANOGEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC DƯỢC NANOGEN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Finassist làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Finassist
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH Hoàng Lam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Hoàng Lam
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ TÂN TIẾN Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch HR Vietnam’s ESS Client làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HR Vietnam’s ESS Client
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Trên 10 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH SX DV Thương Mại Phong Vũ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH SX DV Thương Mại Phong Vũ
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Du Lịch Viettourist làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Thương Mại Du Lịch Viettourist
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm