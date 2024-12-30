Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/01/2025
Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Overview:
Senior Executive, Group Planning is responsible for providing administrative and coordination support in monitoring all project development plan including compiling report, plan, and schedule for projects.
Responsibility
1. Support in managing project development plan
- Collect and input data on project development plan for internal system
- Follow up with the implementation plan of projects to ensure projects are per as approved schedules.
- Prepare reports or relevant materials on variation orders, extension of time, etc. in project implementation to support recommendations.
2. Keep track on Product plan/ Sales plan of each project
- Collect data from Sales & Marketing to gain an overall understanding on product line and categories of real estate products in each project.
- Store parameters about each product category including planning, design, standards, etc.
- Support in analyzing data provided by Sales & Marketing to draw conclusions and offer referencing points on performance of Sales & Marketing.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Background / Experience:
- Bachelor's Degree in Project Management, Construction Management, Architecture. Project Management Professional Certification would be an added advantage.
- At least 3 years of experience in Real Estate, Project Management, Project Scheduling.
- Strong knowledge about project planning activities with different project scales and categories.
- Comprehensive understanding on prevailing policy and regulation in real estate industry.
- Strong knowledge about Real Estate project planning, scheduling.
- Experience in SAP and Planning modules of SAP will be an added advantage.
- Proficiency in English.
Specific job skills:
- Project planning skills.
- Proven Project Management skills.
- Strong analytical mindset to handle multiple projects.
- Reporting skill.
Competencies:
- Ability to adapt to changing environment.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Problem-solving skills.
- Analytical skills.
- Strong communication, negotiation, and decision-making skills.
- Scheduling and Time Management
Mindsets & behaviors:
- Data analysis.
- Takes Initiative.
- Builds relations.
- Integrity, Professional and Ownership (Core values).

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, P. Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

