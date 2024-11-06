Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Assist in the management of music licensing business projects from initial concept development to execution. Support artist selection, negotiation, and post-launch evaluation.

Participate in creative brainstorming sessions to explore new music products and licensing opportunities. Contribute ideas that can help differentiate MMusic’s offerings in the market.

Help maintain and organize the artist music IP inventory, ensuring accurate data management in collaboration with the System & Data Analysis team.

Support the analysis of market trends and identification of new licensing opportunities in collaboration with the Business Development team to help maximize revenue streams for MMusic and its artists.

Assist in coordinating the planning and execution of music product launches, including concerts, merchandise lines, physical CDs, and MMusic-owned and operated (O&O) IP projects.

Assist in managing project timelines, budgets, and resource allocation, ensuring effective use of resources across departments.

Facilitate communication between internal teams (Product Owners, Marketing, Business, Production) to ensure alignment and consistency in product launches.

Assist in the presentation and sale of MMusic-owned O&O IP to clients and brands, highlighting key aspects for successful product development and marketing campaigns.

Support monitoring project progress, identifying potential risks, and assisting in implementing corrective actions. Track and monitor music product performance, providing basic insights and data for strategy optimization.

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in project management, ideally within the music industry or a related creative field.

Proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects on time and within budget.

Excellent organizational skills with the ability to prioritize tasks, manage multiple deadlines, and maintain a high level of detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with diverse stakeholders.

Strong understanding of music licensing practices, brand partnerships, and the music industry ecosystem (a plus).

Passion for music and the entertainment industry.

Ngành nghề: Giải trí, Truyền hình / Báo chí / Biên tập, Quảng cáo / Đối ngoại / Truyền Thông

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh