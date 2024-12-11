Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

Participating in designing, developing, testing and supporting the digital platforms. Understand well the software development life cycle in web, mobile applications, cloud solutions, automation, and, dashboarding & visualization. Design & develop algorithms for generative models using deep learning techniques. Participating in UAT testing with business user. Research & stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in generative AI technologies & methodologies.

Key Responsibilities

Support digital transformation initiatives: Collaborate with the Gamuda Head Office - GET & GL DDU to execute the digital transformation.

Manage software development requirements and interact with stakeholders in the achieving technology initiatives.

Design, define specifications, develop, customize, build, test, document and oversee GEN AI, web & software applications include mobile app.

Analyze, support, and maintain software application based on business requirements.

Define and design user interface solutions with practical intent and user friendliness.

Clearly and regularly communicate with stakeholders and team members to resolve complex technical issues.

Evaluate and select digital platforms, software, and tools that align with the organization's needs.

Utilize data analytics to drive decision-making and optimize digital strategies.

Generate insights from data to identify new opportunities for digital innovation.

Collaboration with business stakeholders to understand their needs, challenges, and objectives.

Translate business requirement into detailed functional specifications for technology teams.

Provide training and support to teams to help them adapt to new digital tools and processes.

Build strong relationships with key stakeholders, including senior management, department heads, and external partners.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience in a multinational corporation or a large-scale organization preferred.

Experience in software development and agile methodology.

Knowledge of industry best practices and standards for digital transformation.

Certification in relevant IT fields (e.g., ITIL, PMP, AWS, Azure) is a plus.

Knowledge of cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Competencies Required

Minimum of five years of relevant experience in IT support, digital transformation, or technology implementation.

Deep understanding of digital technologies, experience in Data Pipeline Development and Maintenance.

Proven ability to manage complex projects and initiatives.

Proven experience in coding using one or more of the following languages: [list specific programming languages, e.g., Python, Java, JavaScript, C++, etc .

Strong understanding of data structures, algorithms, and software design principles.

Skills & Abilities

Proficiency in verbal and written communication skills in English.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Strong leadership and management skills.

Tại Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Du Lịch

Phụ cấp

Xe đưa đón

Du lịch nước ngoài

Đồng phục

Chế độ thưởng

Chăm sóc sức khỏe

Đào tạo

Tăng lương

Công tác phí

Nghỉ phép năm

CLB thể thao

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Bất động sản Gamuda

