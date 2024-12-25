Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam

Nhân viên Kế hoạch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

- 157 Điện Biên Phủ, Thành phố Điện Biên Phủ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

We are looking for an experienced and well-organized an Order Processing Executive. An Order Processing Executive is a key member of a company’s administration team responsible for maintaining and managing customer orders from start to finish. This can include processing orders, liaising with suppliers, communicating with customers, and resolving any issues relating to orders. The role involves managing the order and delivery process, ensuring that orders are processed accurately, efficiently and within set timeframes. Order Processing Executive are required to have excellent attention to detail, strong communication skills and great organizational abilities to successfully manage large volumes of complex orders on a daily basis.
Order Processing Executive is responsible for managing customer orders and ensuring that they are processed efficiently and accurately. This role involves handling customer inquiries, data entry and order tracking, as well as working with internal departments to ensure orders are fulfilled in a timely manner. Order Processing Executive must be able to work independently and take initiative in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities
Processing customer orders.
Handling customer enquiries.
Maintaining accurate records.
Ensuring orders are shipped in a timely manner.
Resolving any customer issues.
Requirements & Skills
Ability to handle customer orders accurately and efficiently.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in English.
Good knowledge of MS Office and other relevant software.
Excellent communication and customer service skills.
Excellent organisational skills.
Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh
Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 157 đường Điện Biên Phủ, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

