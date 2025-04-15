Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Tân Thuận, phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 Triệu
- Prepare documents, such as quotations, invoices, delivery notes, and handle general data entries
- Prepare sales forecast and analysis data
- Assist in the maintenance of effective record keeping and filing systems
- Liaise with logistical department to monitor daily operations, observe inventory management, and control delivery arrangement
- Collaborate with internal and external parties to ensure smooth daily operations
- Report and provide clerical and administrative support to management as requested
Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Age: 24～26. Female
- Minimum 1-2 years work experience in Logistics or Order Processing job
- Knowledge of SAP / CRM system (plus)
- Excellent interpersonal skills and proficiency in English
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Working time： Monday - Friday: From 7:30 To 16:30 và Thứ 7 cách tuần
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
