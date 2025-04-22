Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Số 57 Hai Bà Trưng, Khu 10, Phường Đại Phúc,Bắc Ninh, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 60 Triệu

Achieve Sales Targets

Acquire new customers and grow existing accounts.

Customer Relationship Management

Maintain strong client relationships and increase customer spending.

Address customer inquiries and promote services through regular visits.

Identify Business Opportunities

Explore potential customers and increase sales through proactive engagement.

Sales & Marketing Support

Introduce promotions, follow pricing policies, and support marketing initiatives.

Lead Qualification & Account Management

Analyze customer needs, manage the sales pipeline, and provide necessary support.

Other Duties

Perform additional tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in International Trade, Marketing, Agriculture, or related fields.

Minimum 3 years of export sales experience in fruits, seafood, or agricultural products.

Strong understanding of export processes, customs policies, and logistics.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and market analysis skills.

Ability to develop logistics solutions and coordinate with suppliers.

Proficiency in Chinese (4 skills).

Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and able to work under pressure.

Ability to work in a multicultural, fast-paced international market.

Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Location: No. 57 Hai Ba Trung Street, Zone 10, Dai Phuc Ward, Bac Ninh City, Bac Ninh Province

Probation: 2 months

Working hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Monday to Saturday)

Advanced training programs to enhance skills

Clear career path with growth opportunities

Dynamic and creative, with exposure to new technologies

Friendly and supportive colleagues

12 annual leave days/year, +1 day for every 5 years of service

Competitive salary with performance and project-based bonuses

Full social, health, and unemployment insurance

85% of official salary covered for insurance contributions

24/7 health insurance for full-time employees

Annual health check-ups

Yearly performance-based salary review

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express

