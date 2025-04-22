Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 60 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express
- Hà Nội:
- Số 57 Hai Bà Trưng, Khu 10, Phường Đại Phúc,Bắc Ninh, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 60 Triệu
Achieve Sales Targets
Acquire new customers and grow existing accounts.
Customer Relationship Management
Maintain strong client relationships and increase customer spending.
Address customer inquiries and promote services through regular visits.
Identify Business Opportunities
Explore potential customers and increase sales through proactive engagement.
Sales & Marketing Support
Introduce promotions, follow pricing policies, and support marketing initiatives.
Lead Qualification & Account Management
Analyze customer needs, manage the sales pipeline, and provide necessary support.
Other Duties
Perform additional tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 3 years of export sales experience in fruits, seafood, or agricultural products.
Strong understanding of export processes, customs policies, and logistics.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and market analysis skills.
Ability to develop logistics solutions and coordinate with suppliers.
Proficiency in Chinese (4 skills).
Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and able to work under pressure.
Ability to work in a multicultural, fast-paced international market.
Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probation: 2 months
Working hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Monday to Saturday)
Advanced training programs to enhance skills
Clear career path with growth opportunities
Dynamic and creative, with exposure to new technologies
Friendly and supportive colleagues
12 annual leave days/year, +1 day for every 5 years of service
Competitive salary with performance and project-based bonuses
Full social, health, and unemployment insurance
85% of official salary covered for insurance contributions
24/7 health insurance for full-time employees
Annual health check-ups
Yearly performance-based salary review
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
