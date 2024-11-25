Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Optimus Packaging (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: - 42 VSIP II, Street 1, Vietnam Singapore II, Hoa Phu,Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Find new customer, build up the sales system and expand business

2. Identify customer’s expectations and assess competitive activities to increase sales/ profits.

3. Receive and process feedback from customers to report to superiors timely

4. Track delivery, acceptance, the payment procedures to recover debts and liquidate the contract.

5. Support to resolve customers complain

6. Build and enhance long-term relationships with customers

7. Some other tasks as assigned by the direct management.

Working time: From Mon to Fri (Sat : Work from home)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Requirement of experience: at least 1-2 years in the same position, priority for candidates working at manufacturing company.

• Graduated College/ University of Economics

• Proficiency in Microsoft

• Fluency in English, can communication by the other languages is preferable.

• Hardworking, patient, can work under high pressure

• Prefer candidates live in Binh Duong

Tại Công Ty TNHH Optimus Packaging (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary: negotiation

• Total allowance for housing, petrol & attendance: 1,500,000 VND/month

• Raising children under 6 years old: 300,000 VND/child (no more than 600,000 VND/month)

• Lunch allowance: 45,000 VND/meal

• Phone allowance: 300,000 VND/month

• Seniority bonus, performance bonus (14th salary), 13th Salary, Mid-Autumn & Tet gift, annual travel, sport day.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Optimus Packaging (Việt Nam)

