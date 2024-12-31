Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PROJECT & POSITION OVERVIEW

Marlumina is a specialized, US-based ocean-science research and consultancy company supporting the development of the marine aquaculture and emerging blue economy sectors in Southeast Asia (SEA). Providing high-quality, actionable, data and scientific information and consultancy services, Marlumina supports marine project planning, environmental assessment, risk management and contract R&D services.

Marlumina is working in collaboration with Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited, Vietnam’s leading marine aquaculture company, employing word-class sustainable aquaculture technologies throughout its operations. The collaborative project shall support Australis in conducting a multi-year, comprehensive multi-site assessment providing physical, chemical and biological data to select and plan new ocean farming sites and comparing these too current near shore sites to support future commercial development.

As capacity is built, Marlumina will expand its client base to develop a regional blue economy consultancy to fill an important need for technical information. The project team will support diverse clients throughout the region with site assessment, engineering, permitting, environmental impact, risk management well as other modeling and problem-solving initiatives.

This is a unique opportunity for a highly skilled individual to work with world-renowned team and play a key role in contributing to the development of the blue economy in the region.