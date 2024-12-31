Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Khánh Hòa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nhân viên kỹ thuật

Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited

Nhân viên kỹ thuật

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

Khánh Hòa: Group 5 – Dong Hoa, Ninh Hai Ward, Ninh Hoa District, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kỹ thuật Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

PROJECT & POSITION OVERVIEW
Marlumina is a specialized, US-based ocean-science research and consultancy company supporting the development of the marine aquaculture and emerging blue economy sectors in Southeast Asia (SEA). Providing high-quality, actionable, data and scientific information and consultancy services, Marlumina supports marine project planning, environmental assessment, risk management and contract R&D services.
Marlumina is working in collaboration with Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited, Vietnam’s leading marine aquaculture company, employing word-class sustainable aquaculture technologies throughout its operations. The collaborative project shall support Australis in conducting a multi-year, comprehensive multi-site assessment providing physical, chemical and biological data to select and plan new ocean farming sites and comparing these too current near shore sites to support future commercial development.
As capacity is built, Marlumina will expand its client base to develop a regional blue economy consultancy to fill an important need for technical information. The project team will support diverse clients throughout the region with site assessment, engineering, permitting, environmental impact, risk management well as other modeling and problem-solving initiatives.
This is a unique opportunity for a highly skilled individual to work with world-renowned team and play a key role in contributing to the development of the blue economy in the region.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited

Australis Aquaculture Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Head office: Group 5 – Dong Hoa, Ninh Hai Ward, Ninh Hoa District, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

