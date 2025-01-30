Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Thời trang và Mỹ phẩm Duy Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

· Be responsible for annual Marketing plan (developing & implementing) including initiatives of PR/Media, Advertising, Event, CRM, Digital which have to be in line with global strategy, local marketing KPIs & timeline within assigned budgets.

· Develop competitive client treatment strategy including clienteling, gifting, event, activity for different target group of clients: new, existing, prospective…

· Manage to build 360 degrees campaign launch for new collections.

· Build & nurture professional & strong working relationships with both internal and external parties.

· Explore further possibilities in order to enhance brand’s visibility through different channels.

· Track, monitor & evaluate the effectiveness of all the Marketing activities & invested channels.

· Play as an internal key contact point to update, share and engage different teams with brands the same way we build love and trust in our media partners & targeted clients.

1. Qualification:

· Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration or related field.

2. Knowledge:

· Knowledge of Luxury fashion is a plus.

3. Experience:

· At least 3 years of experience working in marketing role.

· Experienced of creating and implementing plans, setting budgets & strong follow-ups.

4. Skills/Competencies:

· Fluent in spoken & written English.

· Good sense of story-telling & presentation skills and have strong client-centric mindset.

· Proven ability to cultivate and sustain professional working relationships with different parties (both internal & external).

· Proven track record of delivering results in ambiguous situations & ability to self-manage and prioritize work to deliver on key goals.

· A big plus if you are a responsive, agile, detail-oriented, well-organized & teamwork player.

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Dệt may / Da giày / Thời trang

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh