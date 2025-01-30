Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty TNHH Thời trang và Mỹ phẩm Duy Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Thời trang và Mỹ phẩm Duy Anh
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 3, Tòa nhà Centec Tower, số 72
- 74 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, P.6, Q.3, TP.HCM, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
· Be responsible for annual Marketing plan (developing & implementing) including initiatives of PR/Media, Advertising, Event, CRM, Digital which have to be in line with global strategy, local marketing KPIs & timeline within assigned budgets.
· Develop competitive client treatment strategy including clienteling, gifting, event, activity for different target group of clients: new, existing, prospective…
· Manage to build 360 degrees campaign launch for new collections.
· Build & nurture professional & strong working relationships with both internal and external parties.
· Explore further possibilities in order to enhance brand’s visibility through different channels.
· Track, monitor & evaluate the effectiveness of all the Marketing activities & invested channels.
· Play as an internal key contact point to update, share and engage different teams with brands the same way we build love and trust in our media partners & targeted clients.
1. Qualification:
· Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration or related field.
2. Knowledge:
· Knowledge of Luxury fashion is a plus.
3. Experience:
· At least 3 years of experience working in marketing role.
· Experienced of creating and implementing plans, setting budgets & strong follow-ups.
4. Skills/Competencies:
· Fluent in spoken & written English.
· Good sense of story-telling & presentation skills and have strong client-centric mindset.
· Proven ability to cultivate and sustain professional working relationships with different parties (both internal & external).
· Proven track record of delivering results in ambiguous situations & ability to self-manage and prioritize work to deliver on key goals.
· A big plus if you are a responsive, agile, detail-oriented, well-organized & teamwork player.
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Dệt may / Da giày / Thời trang
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Tại Công ty TNHH Thời trang và Mỹ phẩm Duy Anh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
