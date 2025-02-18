Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA

Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA

Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Tại Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

EXPORT:
• Receive full documents from customer to open Export CD.
• Make others necessary related document.
• Coordinate with other departments to complete the delivery of goods.
• Arrange schedule and control trucking from Customer’s warehouse to Port.
• Following Shipping schedule until delivery to Foreign importer.
• Solve issue during processing.
• Support customer and do other works under nominated from manager.
• Make report about shipment and related expenses.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• English proficiency (This is a top priority)
• Proficiency in customs declaration procedures - creating declarations
• Experience working for logistics service companies (Preferred)
• 3-4 years of experience in a related position
• Ability to travel to job sites

Tại Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA

Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Bắc Ninh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

