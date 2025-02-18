Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Tại Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
EXPORT:
• Receive full documents from customer to open Export CD.
• Make others necessary related document.
• Coordinate with other departments to complete the delivery of goods.
• Arrange schedule and control trucking from Customer’s warehouse to Port.
• Following Shipping schedule until delivery to Foreign importer.
• Solve issue during processing.
• Support customer and do other works under nominated from manager.
• Make report about shipment and related expenses.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• English proficiency (This is a top priority)
• Proficiency in customs declaration procedures - creating declarations
• Experience working for logistics service companies (Preferred)
• 3-4 years of experience in a related position
• Ability to travel to job sites
Tại Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
