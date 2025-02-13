Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Living Spaces làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Product photography for furniture (silo) at the studio, factory site, and hybrid lifestyle.

Foreign language: English communication skills. Proficient in Photoshop, with experience in product photography and working in a studio environment. Working hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Office location in Vietnam: Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong.

If you are passionate about working in an international, dynamic, and professional environment, please apply and send your CV.

- Work with Graphic administrator: to know about the picture requirements and the weekly plan.

- Furniture Photography: Capturing the design, detail, and aesthetics of our furniture collection.

- Setup and Preparation: Prepare and adjust camera settings, lighting, and audio equipment for photography shoots.

- Incorporate feedback to refine content as needed.