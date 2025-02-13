Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Living Spaces làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Photographer/Video Editor Tại Living Spaces
- Bình Dương: Tòa nhà TWC 01 Đường Hùng Vương, Phú Chánh, Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Photographer/Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Product photography for furniture (silo) at the studio, factory site, and hybrid lifestyle.
Foreign language: English communication skills. Proficient in Photoshop, with experience in product photography and working in a studio environment. Working hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.
Foreign language:
Working hours:
Office location in Vietnam: Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong.
Office location in Vietnam:
If you are passionate about working in an international, dynamic, and professional environment, please apply and send your CV.
Let me know if you need any further adjustments!
Job description:
- Work with Graphic administrator: to know about the picture requirements and the weekly plan.
- Furniture Photography: Capturing the design, detail, and aesthetics of our furniture collection.
- Setup and Preparation: Prepare and adjust camera settings, lighting, and audio equipment for photography shoots.
- Incorporate feedback to refine content as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Living Spaces Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Living Spaces
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI