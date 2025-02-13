Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Living Spaces làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Living Spaces làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Living Spaces
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/02/2025
Living Spaces

Photographer/Video Editor

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Photographer/Video Editor Tại Living Spaces

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Tòa nhà TWC 01 Đường Hùng Vương, Phú Chánh, Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Photographer/Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Product photography for furniture (silo) at the studio, factory site, and hybrid lifestyle.
Foreign language: English communication skills. Proficient in Photoshop, with experience in product photography and working in a studio environment. Working hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.
Foreign language:
Working hours:
Office location in Vietnam: Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong.
Office location in Vietnam:
If you are passionate about working in an international, dynamic, and professional environment, please apply and send your CV.
Let me know if you need any further adjustments!
Job description:
- Work with Graphic administrator: to know about the picture requirements and the weekly plan.
- Furniture Photography: Capturing the design, detail, and aesthetics of our furniture collection.
- Setup and Preparation: Prepare and adjust camera settings, lighting, and audio equipment for photography shoots.
- Incorporate feedback to refine content as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Living Spaces Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Living Spaces

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Living Spaces

Living Spaces

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Binh Duong New City Area at the Becamex Hotel/Office complex.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-photographer-video-editor-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-binh-duong-job291557
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ thương mại điện tử Thịnh Việt
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công ty TNHH công nghệ thương mại điện tử Thịnh Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ thương mại điện tử Thịnh Việt
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TAT Ecommerce JSC
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor TAT Ecommerce JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
TAT Ecommerce JSC
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Sunrise
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Sunrise làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Sunrise
Hạn nộp: 02/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hãng Thời Trang Eva De Eva
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Hãng Thời Trang Eva De Eva làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Hãng Thời Trang Eva De Eva
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Pacific Holdings
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor One Pacific Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Pacific Holdings
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Pacific Holdings
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor One Pacific Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Pacific Holdings
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Pacific Holdings
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor One Pacific Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Pacific Holdings
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fulbright University Vietnam Corporation
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Fulbright University Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fulbright University Vietnam Corporation
Hạn nộp: 16/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ thương mại điện tử Thịnh Việt
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công ty TNHH công nghệ thương mại điện tử Thịnh Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ thương mại điện tử Thịnh Việt
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TAT Ecommerce JSC
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor TAT Ecommerce JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
TAT Ecommerce JSC
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Sunrise
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Sunrise làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Sunrise
Hạn nộp: 02/05/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hãng Thời Trang Eva De Eva
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Hãng Thời Trang Eva De Eva làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Hãng Thời Trang Eva De Eva
Hạn nộp: 10/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Hạn nộp: 23/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Pacific Holdings
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor One Pacific Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Pacific Holdings
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Pacific Holdings
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor One Pacific Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Pacific Holdings
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Pacific Holdings
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor One Pacific Holdings làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Pacific Holdings
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Fulbright University Vietnam Corporation
Tuyển Photographer/Video Editor Fulbright University Vietnam Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Fulbright University Vietnam Corporation
Hạn nộp: 16/02/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất