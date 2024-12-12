Tuyển Producer (Sản xuất phim) Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Nghệ Gỗ Hoa Nét làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Nghệ Gỗ Hoa Nét
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Nghệ Gỗ Hoa Nét

Producer (Sản xuất phim)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Số 11, Đường Số 6, KCN Vsip 2, Phường Hòa Phú , Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một , Bình Dương, Việt Nam|, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô tả Công việc
JOB SUMMARY
Build and enhance the internal communication channels by organizing and developing communication materials to make sure the message releasing effectively to our organization.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
SCOPE OF RESPONSIBILITY: Be in charge of communication channels for internal organization.
Take in charge of whole package of design as signage, ecard, banner, gift, etc..
Develop the communication materials for Company brochures, media kits, key messages, videos & others follow request from Business Leaders and department heads to have effective internal communication with our team members.
Handle the Wanek videos, included casting talents (if needed), filming schedule arrangement, shooting and editing video and subtitle as well.
Be responsible for the package of promotion clips for both internal and external activities and events included poster designing, video making before and after event.
Take in charge of product photography; photoshoots and video filming for internal events.
Continuously discover and implement new video editing technologies and industry's best practices to maximize creativity & efficiency.
Coordinate and produce video sources for the TV system.
Coordinate, produce materials and support Team to manage the Company social pages.
Follow up and update daily & weekly works in Communication calendar to make sure the team is on the timeline tracking.
Other tasks are assigned by Manager.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
1. Education:
▪ Required - Bachelor or above specializing in personnel management or relative management.
2. Experience:
▪ 2 years experience in personnel, having practical experiences in graphic design & video editor.
3. Skill:
▪ Master the skills of designing and familiar with Photoshop, Illustrator.
▪ Master the skills of professional video making through Premier, After Effect, Cap Cut.
▪ Master the skills of camera DLSR.
▪ Staying up to date on best practices and emerging appropriate trends in design & video.
▪ Have good sense of art and music.
▪ Good communication in the internal and external.
▪ Have the ability of coordination and problem settlement.
▪ Ability to work in a team and work under pressure.
▪ Great multi-tasking skills and ability to work in a team and sometimes under high pressure with tight deadlines in a dynamic and fast-paced work environment.
▪ Good English speaking and writing.
▪ Proficient in use of computer applications related to the tasks.
▪ Time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.
EQUIPMENT USED
▪ Computer: MS Office and specially PowerPoint, Adobe Apps.
▪ Studio and devices
▪ Copier / Phone.

Chế độ bảo hiểm
Phụ cấp
Xe đưa đón
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Phụ cấp thâm niên
Nghỉ phép năm

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Nghệ Gỗ Hoa Nét

Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Nghệ Gỗ Hoa Nét

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khu 2, Phường Phú Tân, Thành Phố Thủ Dầu Một, Tỉnh Bình Dương

