Tuyển Producer (Sản xuất phim) Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Nghệ Gỗ Hoa Nét làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

JOB SUMMARY

Build and enhance the internal communication channels by organizing and developing communication materials to make sure the message releasing effectively to our organization.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Take in charge of whole package of design as signage, ecard, banner, gift, etc..

Develop the communication materials for Company brochures, media kits, key messages, videos & others follow request from Business Leaders and department heads to have effective internal communication with our team members.

Handle the Wanek videos, included casting talents (if needed), filming schedule arrangement, shooting and editing video and subtitle as well.

Be responsible for the package of promotion clips for both internal and external activities and events included poster designing, video making before and after event.

Take in charge of product photography; photoshoots and video filming for internal events.

Continuously discover and implement new video editing technologies and industry's best practices to maximize creativity & efficiency.

Coordinate and produce video sources for the TV system.

Coordinate, produce materials and support Team to manage the Company social pages.

Follow up and update daily & weekly works in Communication calendar to make sure the team is on the timeline tracking.

Other tasks are assigned by Manager.

SCOPE OF RESPONSIBILITY: Be in charge of communication channels for internal organization.

Take in charge of whole package of design as signage, ecard, banner, gift, etc..

Develop the communication materials for Company brochures, media kits, key messages, videos & others follow request from Business Leaders and department heads to have effective internal communication with our team members.

Handle the Wanek videos, included casting talents (if needed), filming schedule arrangement, shooting and editing video and subtitle as well.

Be responsible for the package of promotion clips for both internal and external activities and events included poster designing, video making before and after event.

Take in charge of product photography; photoshoots and video filming for internal events.

Continuously discover and implement new video editing technologies and industry's best practices to maximize creativity & efficiency.

Coordinate and produce video sources for the TV system.

Coordinate, produce materials and support Team to manage the Company social pages.

Follow up and update daily & weekly works in Communication calendar to make sure the team is on the timeline tracking.

Other tasks are assigned by Manager.