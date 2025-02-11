Tuyển Product Marketing AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,600 - 2,000 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd. is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.

Website: https://aeonmall-vietnam.com/vi/tuyen-dung/

Because of business demand, we are in need of recruiting 01 Sales & Marketing Manager in AEON MALL Ha Long.

+ Working location: AEON MALL Ha Long temporary office, 7th floor, SHB Hạ Long Building, No. 18, 25/4 Street, Bạch Đằng Ward, Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province

+ Working time: Average 5 days/week and in shift (A shift 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM & C shift 1:30 PM – 10:30 PM, about 5-7 C shifts per month), 2 OFF days/week but not fixed on weekends, some shifts on public holidays

+ Report to: Japanese General Manager

+ Main function: Manage, implement and administer Sales and Marketing activities of shopping mall. Largely involve in formulating Sales and Marketing plans, guidelines, policies and short-term strategies as well as setting goals and targets.