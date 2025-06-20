Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 1,200 USD

Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/08/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt

Mức lương
Từ 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: xã Sông Khoai, Thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Từ 1,200 USD

We seek a knowledgeable MEP Manager to be responsible for leading the implementation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for various construction projects.
Our ideal candidate collaborates with architects, engineers, and contractors to ensure the successful delivery of MEP systems that meet project specifications, codes, and standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
• Develop an MEP master plan for the project.
• Manage the progress of MEP work, ensure the set schedule
• Review and approval of MEP system design drawings
• Inspection of construction quality according to current standards and regulations
• Coordination between MEP teams and other relevant departments in the project
• Supervise the implementation of MEP systems at the construction site.
• Track and manage budgets for MEP activities, ensuring cost optimization
• Ensure MEP systems comply with occupational safety and environmental protection regulations
• Prepare periodic reports on the status of implementation, detection, and resolution.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt

Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, tòa tháp TSQ Millennium, số 4 Quang Trung, Yết Kiêu, Hà Đông, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

