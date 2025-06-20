Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Từ 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng Vilai Việt
We seek a knowledgeable MEP Manager to be responsible for leading the implementation of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for various construction projects.
Our ideal candidate collaborates with architects, engineers, and contractors to ensure the successful delivery of MEP systems that meet project specifications, codes, and standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
• Develop an MEP master plan for the project.
• Manage the progress of MEP work, ensure the set schedule
• Review and approval of MEP system design drawings
• Inspection of construction quality according to current standards and regulations
• Coordination between MEP teams and other relevant departments in the project
• Supervise the implementation of MEP systems at the construction site.
• Track and manage budgets for MEP activities, ensuring cost optimization
• Ensure MEP systems comply with occupational safety and environmental protection regulations
• Prepare periodic reports on the status of implementation, detection, and resolution.
