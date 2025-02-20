Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 440 - 480 USD

1. Assist store manager to do stores operating management and supervise staff daily work.

2. Motivate staff’s enthusiasm, help stores to achieve monthly sales target.

3. Actively collect market information and report to company.

4. Handling customer complaints and problems related to the store management.

5. Work with the management and HR regarding staff attendance, manpower planning, recruitment and selection, training program, staff evaluation and all personnel actions

6. Organize and manage duty roster effectively, maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality on daily basic & during peak season, holiday, responsible for staff working schedule, handle and maintain staff discipline

7. Submit all monthly store expenses/invoices, sales performance, and other reports to Finance Dept to process the payment

8. Carry out the company instruction and accomplish other tasks assigned by the leadership.