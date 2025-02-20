Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 440 - 480 USD

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Product Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
440 - 480 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: AEON MALL Tân Phú Celadon, Đường Tân Thắng, Celadon City, Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 440 - 480 USD

1. Assist store manager to do stores operating management and supervise staff daily work.
2. Motivate staff’s enthusiasm, help stores to achieve monthly sales target.
3. Actively collect market information and report to company.
4. Handling customer complaints and problems related to the store management.
5. Work with the management and HR regarding staff attendance, manpower planning, recruitment and selection, training program, staff evaluation and all personnel actions
6. Organize and manage duty roster effectively, maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality on daily basic & during peak season, holiday, responsible for staff working schedule, handle and maintain staff discipline
7. Submit all monthly store expenses/invoices, sales performance, and other reports to Finance Dept to process the payment
8. Carry out the company instruction and accomplish other tasks assigned by the leadership.

Với Mức Lương 440 - 480 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENT
1. University/College graduates
2. 6 months above experienced in customer service industries: fashion retail, supermarket, hospitality, F&B…

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Hla Garment (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 1006, tầng 10, Zen Plaza số 54-56 Nguyễn Trãi, Quận 1, Hồ Chí minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

