Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search\' Client làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our client is a newly set up company in Hai Phong. We are currently looking for a Finance Manager to lead budgeting, forecasting, statutory compliance, reporting and day‑to‑day bookkeeping while serving as both controller and chief accountan

1. Financial Planning & Reporting

- Design and manage budgeting, forecasting and long‑range planning models.

- Produce monthly, quarterly and annual P&L, balance‑sheet and cash‑flow reports.

- Perform variance analysis, track KPIs and deliver data‑driven insights to leadership.

2. Accounting Operations

- Supervise the full accounting cycle: journal entries, GL, AP/AR and bank recs.

- Drive month‑end and year‑end close; ensure accuracy and on‑time submission.

- Guarantee adherence to Vietnamese Accounting Standards (VAS) and tax rules.

- Maintain a tidy documentation system and support external audits.

2. Cash & Treasury

- Monitor liquidity, manage banking relationships and optimise working capital.

- Oversee payment runs, vendor settlements and customer collections.