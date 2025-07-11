Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search\' Client làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search\' Client
- Hải Phòng: Haiphong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Our client is a newly set up company in Hai Phong. We are currently looking for a Finance Manager to lead budgeting, forecasting, statutory compliance, reporting and day‑to‑day bookkeeping while serving as both controller and chief accountan
a newly set up company
Finance Manager
1. Financial Planning & Reporting
- Design and manage budgeting, forecasting and long‑range planning models.
- Produce monthly, quarterly and annual P&L, balance‑sheet and cash‑flow reports.
- Perform variance analysis, track KPIs and deliver data‑driven insights to leadership.
2. Accounting Operations
- Supervise the full accounting cycle: journal entries, GL, AP/AR and bank recs.
- Drive month‑end and year‑end close; ensure accuracy and on‑time submission.
- Guarantee adherence to Vietnamese Accounting Standards (VAS) and tax rules.
- Maintain a tidy documentation system and support external audits.
2. Cash & Treasury
- Monitor liquidity, manage banking relationships and optimise working capital.
- Oversee payment runs, vendor settlements and customer collections.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search\' Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search\' Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI