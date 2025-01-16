Tuyển Product Marketing Thygesen Textile Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 550 - 800 USD

* Job Purposes:

To ensure the purchase order of fabric, accessories, equipment and consumption will be placed and delivered on-time as per purchase request from the departments/factories.

* Responsibilities/ Accountabilities:

1. Purchasing & follow the delivery schedule

- Check & make clear purchase requests.

- Create, manage, and implement contracts with suppliers

- Work with suppliers to get price, ETD, CAD, test sample, negotiate with suppliers to get the best deal.

- Make and issue the official POs sheet for fabric or accessories on the system, then send it to each supplier.

- Work with suppliers again if there is any fabric/accessory shortage, defect, or fixing charge.

- Follow up on delivery progress & handle arising situations, check & compare delivery documents from suppliers with the number supplied by the warehouse.

- Manage relationships with suppliers & re-evaluate suppliers.

2. Payment:

- Check payment form, make payment to suppliers (TT, L/C...) as agreed

- Request to open L/C Application.