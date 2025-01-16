Tuyển Product Marketing Thygesen Textile Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 550 - 800 USD

Tuyển Product Marketing Thygesen Textile Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 550 - 800 USD

Thygesen Textile Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Mức lương
550 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 9 tòa nhà VinaFor, 127 Lò Đúc, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 550 - 800 USD

* Job Purposes:
To ensure the purchase order of fabric, accessories, equipment and consumption will be placed and delivered on-time as per purchase request from the departments/factories.
* Responsibilities/ Accountabilities:
1. Purchasing & follow the delivery schedule
- Check & make clear purchase requests.
- Create, manage, and implement contracts with suppliers
- Work with suppliers to get price, ETD, CAD, test sample, negotiate with suppliers to get the best deal.
- Make and issue the official POs sheet for fabric or accessories on the system, then send it to each supplier.
- Work with suppliers again if there is any fabric/accessory shortage, defect, or fixing charge.
- Follow up on delivery progress & handle arising situations, check & compare delivery documents from suppliers with the number supplied by the warehouse.
- Manage relationships with suppliers & re-evaluate suppliers.
2. Payment:
- Check payment form, make payment to suppliers (TT, L/C...) as agreed
- Request to open L/C Application.

Với Mức Lương 550 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Thygesen Textile Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 9 tòa nhà VinaFor, 127 Lò Đúc, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

