Tuyển Product Marketing Thygesen Textile Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 550 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Tầng 9 tòa nhà VinaFor, 127 Lò Đúc, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 550 - 800 USD
* Job Purposes:
To ensure the purchase order of fabric, accessories, equipment and consumption will be placed and delivered on-time as per purchase request from the departments/factories.
* Responsibilities/ Accountabilities:
1. Purchasing & follow the delivery schedule
- Check & make clear purchase requests.
- Create, manage, and implement contracts with suppliers
- Work with suppliers to get price, ETD, CAD, test sample, negotiate with suppliers to get the best deal.
- Make and issue the official POs sheet for fabric or accessories on the system, then send it to each supplier.
- Work with suppliers again if there is any fabric/accessory shortage, defect, or fixing charge.
- Follow up on delivery progress & handle arising situations, check & compare delivery documents from suppliers with the number supplied by the warehouse.
- Manage relationships with suppliers & re-evaluate suppliers.
2. Payment:
- Check payment form, make payment to suppliers (TT, L/C...) as agreed
- Request to open L/C Application.
Với Mức Lương 550 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Thygesen Textile Vietnam
