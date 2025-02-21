Tuyển Product Marketing Wha Group làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD

New Headcount in 2025

Working Location: WHA Industrial Zone Nghe An Office, Nghi Long, Nghi Loc, Nghe An

Report to: Senior Manager & General Director

Fully in charge whole progress from Land relocation to Land use right certificate under Company’s name until issuing Land certificate for secondary’s customer:

1. Planning and update progress of land relocation. Advising supervisor solution for issue incurred.

2. Corporate with other related departments to ensure clean land is handed over as planned includes compensation fund transfer, master plan, land budget, changing land purpose.

3. Work directly with authority to expedite land relocation progress, land handover, land lease, land use right certificate, land price, land rental exemption.

4. Build up and maintain good relationships with different levels of authorities, religion unit and local people.

5. Suggest activities and play key role in CSR activities.

6. Other tasks requested by the company.

Chịu trách nhiệm toàn bộ tiến độ từ Công tác Giải phóng mặt bằng (GPMB) đến cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất cho Khu công nghiệp và các khách hàng thứ cấp: