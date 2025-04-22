Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Mức lương
2 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD
ROLE OBJECTIVE
Project Planning Expert - Center of excellence will serve as a high-level technical specialist responsible for developing, integrating, and analyzing project schedules across multiple functions in large-scale real estate developments. This role provides strategic planning insights, drives project scheduling excellence, and supports the Planning Director in ensuring project milestones are achieved on time and within scope.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Với Mức Lương 2 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor\'s degree in Engineering, Architecture, Construction Management, or related fields.
- Minimum 6–7 years of hands-on experience in real estate project planning and scheduling.
- Proficient in Primavera P6 and/or Microsoft Project; SAP Planning module knowledge is a plus.
- Strong analytical skills, critical thinking, and familiarity with risk-based scheduling practices.
- Deep understanding of real estate project lifecycle from initiation to handover.
- Able to work independently with senior stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
- Fluent in English and Vietnamese (both written and spoken).
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
