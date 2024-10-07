Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 48 Triệu

Mức lương 35 - 48 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 36 Trần Quốc Toản, Phường Hải Châu I, Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 35 - 48 Triệu

Coordinate with stakeholder to ensure the overall success of the project. Acts as a catalyst to resolve project problems and conflicts, escalation when necessary. Ensures that impacted teams are involved and informed as early as possible in the project management process. Monitor team activities and corporate with direct manager and others departments to solve issues if any. Push subordinate to implement the policy of company. Orient the challenge for each subordinate following team challenge. Make plan to develop skill of subordinate as direct manager’s requirement. Monitor performance and coaching subordinate in development process, management skill and solving method. Support pre-sales activities, includes consulting, proposing solution and estimation.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 48 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in web development (HTML, JavaScript). Experience with server-side JavaScript. Experience in Java, SQL programming. Preference for candidates with low-code experience (Intra-mart, Services Now, Outsystem, etc.), especially those with Intra-mart experience. JLPT N1/N2 Experience managing a team from 5 to 10 people.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary in 2-month probation Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review Premium Healthcare Package for family 16 annual leave days per year & 1 more day off on Company Anniversary day Language allowance (English or Japanese) Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...) Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... ) Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan) Long-term multi-career roadmap

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

