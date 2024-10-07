Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 48 Triệu

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/10/2024
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
35 - 48 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 36 Trần Quốc Toản, Phường Hải Châu I, Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 35 - 48 Triệu

Coordinate with stakeholder to ensure the overall success of the project. Acts as a catalyst to resolve project problems and conflicts, escalation when necessary. Ensures that impacted teams are involved and informed as early as possible in the project management process. Monitor team activities and corporate with direct manager and others departments to solve issues if any. Push subordinate to implement the policy of company. Orient the challenge for each subordinate following team challenge. Make plan to develop skill of subordinate as direct manager’s requirement. Monitor performance and coaching subordinate in development process, management skill and solving method. Support pre-sales activities, includes consulting, proposing solution and estimation.
Coordinate with stakeholder to ensure the overall success of the project.
Acts as a catalyst to resolve project problems and conflicts, escalation when necessary.
Ensures that impacted teams are involved and informed as early as possible in the project management process.
Monitor team activities and corporate with direct manager and others departments to solve issues if any.
Push subordinate to implement the policy of company.
Orient the challenge for each subordinate following team challenge.
Make plan to develop skill of subordinate as direct manager’s requirement.
Monitor performance and coaching subordinate in development process, management skill and solving method.
Support pre-sales activities, includes consulting, proposing solution and estimation.

Với Mức Lương 35 - 48 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in web development (HTML, JavaScript). Experience with server-side JavaScript. Experience in Java, SQL programming. Preference for candidates with low-code experience (Intra-mart, Services Now, Outsystem, etc.), especially those with Intra-mart experience. JLPT N1/N2 Experience managing a team from 5 to 10 people.
Experience in web development (HTML, JavaScript).
Experience with server-side JavaScript.
Experience in Java, SQL programming.
Preference for candidates with low-code experience (Intra-mart, Services Now, Outsystem, etc.), especially those with Intra-mart experience.
JLPT N1/N2
Experience managing a team from 5 to 10 people.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary in 2-month probation Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review Premium Healthcare Package for family 16 annual leave days per year & 1 more day off on Company Anniversary day Language allowance (English or Japanese) Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...) Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... ) Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan) Long-term multi-career roadmap
100% salary in 2-month probation
Bonus evaluation twice a year & Annual salary increment review
Premium Healthcare Package for family
16 annual leave days per year & 1 more day off on Company Anniversary day
Language allowance (English or Japanese)
Work-life balance (Company retreat, Woman Inspiration Activities, Volunteer Week, Football club, ...)
Global working environment & Abroad Opportunities (APAC, Europe, Japan,... )
Training & Development Opportunities (online, offline training in APAC regions/Japan)
Long-term multi-career roadmap

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: P. 202, tòa nhà HITC, 239 Xuân Thủy, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

