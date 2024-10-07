Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Assist in tracking in-country application specific issues for assigned workstreams.

• Assist in risk assessment & mitigation plans.

• Facilitate cross workstream alignment.

• Facilitate development of master workplan for in-country applications (development,

testing..)

• Be the local contact point with Group Central PMO team to propose, manage, support and

follow-up projects, change requests.

• Share experience and assist in impact assessment, validate of approaches, options &

solutions, and identification of dependencies.

• Escalate major issues to management for attention/ decision.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• English proficiency.

• Bachelor’s degree in computer science.

• At least 5 years as Project Manager or above in a large foreign financial institution

• Strong leadership and organizational abilities.

• Strong attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

• Have overall knowledges about Server, Database, Network, Software coding skills.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and under a lot of pressure to

deliver.

• Willing to learn and take challenges.

• Business support oriented

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary. Friendly and professional working environment. Monthly allowance for education/events/workshops. Year-end bonus pay based on team performance.

Competitive salary.

Friendly and professional working environment.

Monthly allowance for education/events/workshops.

Year-end bonus pay based on team performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TECHBANK SOFTWARE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin