Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/11/2024
Project Manager

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: F

- Town 3, 3 Võ Chí Công, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, TP. Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Thủ Đức

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities • Manage project execution to ensure adherence to budget, schedule, and scope • Anticipate, manage and resolve issues, risks, dependencies and impediments that may impact on the delivery of projects • Establish and Manage the relationship and communication with the client and all stakeholders • Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility • Tracks and reports key project metrics & efficiency • Ensure resource availability and allocation • Develop a detailed project plan to track progress • Determine and define project scope and objectives • Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation • Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques • Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner • Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed • Monitor project milestones and deliverables • Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement • Report & meeting with the customer • Report and escalate to management as needed • Support for presale, bidding to find new projects
• Have >= 7 years of experience as PM
• Manage a team of >= 50 people
• Have experience in initiating projects, ram up projects
• Have experience in planning, executing, monitoring. Closing projects
• Have the ability to grasp the project’s operations
• Have the ability to manage stakeholders well, have experience working with projects with working models with many participants
• Have experience in detecting risks, issues and taking actions to prevent risks, resolve issues
• Have an overall governance mindset
• Have experience in fixing price projects, AMS, managing multiple projects at the same time
• Have experience in leading, building junior PMs
• Have the ability to lead members, build teams
• Have the ability to presale, build team culture
• Have the ability to withstand high pressure, multi-task
• Good listening and speaking English. Priority is given to candidates with Korean

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.
• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
• Salary review: 1 time per year
• International, dynamic, friendly working environment
• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

