Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tôn Thất Đạm, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Project management:

Coordinating the end-to-end project lifecycle, from planning and execution to evaluation. Ensuring projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget. Developing detailed project plans to track progress and report on project status. Managing changes Creating and maintaining project docs and guides Driving continuous improvement of project management processes.

Coordinating and communicating:

Fostering strong relationships with clients and stakeholders. Keeping all stakeholders informed on project timeframes. Working simultaneously on different projects

Expertise and improvement:

Keeping up with best practices and trends. Becoming a product expert, developing in-depth knowledge of the product, competitive positioning, and industry trends.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 1.5 years of project management or BA, ideally in Agile software development for B2B. Good writing and speaking abilities in Vietnamese and English. Excellent timeline management (Gantt chart), data management (Excel or SQL is a plus), budget management (outsource/freelance/internal), and team coordination skills. Experience in writing Business Requirement Documents (BRD) and conducting market and competitor research. Ability to manage your own time to deliver results in an affirmative, collegiate, and respectful working environment. Excellent meeting management skills. Education or edtech experience is strongly preferred.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary: Attractive compensation package. Growth Opportunities: Work on large-scale and stable projects with advanced technologies. Expert Collaboration: Collaborate with IT experts and C-level executives at international partners. Professional Development: Thrive in a professional development-oriented environment. Dynamic Culture: Enjoy a friendly, hybrid and engaging working atmosphere. Work-Life Balance: Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Prime Location: Office located at Ton That Dam, D1, Ho Chi Minh City

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY

