Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Xa lộ Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage the marketing activities and budget effectively.

- Deep consideration for conducting tactics to contribute value insights and recommendations for mid-term strategies.

- Search and collect updated information related to existing and potential comparative products; Analyse sales and pharmacy data to determine assigned products' potential for growth and profitability.

- Visit opinion customers; build and maintain good relationships with customers to run marketing activities effectively.

- Organizing conferences, scientific seminars, and other seminars for introducing products to customers (preparing slides and giving presentations) ensuring appropriate procedures.

- Provide product knowledge, consultation, and training for the sales team.

- Support sales team in promotional activities (GP, D2D)

- Build up partner relationships with HCPs and KEEs to get their advocacy for company products.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from medical university as pharmacist for at least 3 years.

- Have experience working in pharmaceutical multinational companies for at least 1 year, in the Sales/MKT or related position.

- Good communication in English (Upper - intermediate)

- Hardworking, eager to learn, and trustworthy.

- Understanding the scope of MKT activities.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Parking

- Insurance-related to Vietnamese low

- Health care

- Outing trip

- Benefit of wedding

- Birth delivery

- Funeral

- Allowance: phone

- Bonus: max 3 salary months depend on revenue result

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

