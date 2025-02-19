Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC)

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Xa lộ Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage the marketing activities and budget effectively.
- Deep consideration for conducting tactics to contribute value insights and recommendations for mid-term strategies.
- Search and collect updated information related to existing and potential comparative products; Analyse sales and pharmacy data to determine assigned products' potential for growth and profitability.
- Visit opinion customers; build and maintain good relationships with customers to run marketing activities effectively.
- Organizing conferences, scientific seminars, and other seminars for introducing products to customers (preparing slides and giving presentations) ensuring appropriate procedures.
- Provide product knowledge, consultation, and training for the sales team.
- Support sales team in promotional activities (GP, D2D)
- Build up partner relationships with HCPs and KEEs to get their advocacy for company products.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from medical university as pharmacist for at least 3 years.
- Have experience working in pharmaceutical multinational companies for at least 1 year, in the Sales/MKT or related position.
- Good communication in English (Upper - intermediate)
- Hardworking, eager to learn, and trustworthy.
- Understanding the scope of MKT activities.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Parking
- Insurance-related to Vietnamese low
- Health care
- Outing trip
- Benefit of wedding
- Birth delivery
- Funeral
- Allowance: phone
- Bonus: max 3 salary months depend on revenue result

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-quan-ly-san-xuat-quan-ly-nguyen-vat-lieu-pmc-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job314731
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 10 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 10 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH BIZBOOKS
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH BIZBOOKS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH BIZBOOKS
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 40 - 70 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Trên 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 10 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 10 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH BIZBOOKS
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH BIZBOOKS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH BIZBOOKS
Hạn nộp: 15/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 17/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 40 - 70 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO
Hạn nộp: 13/04/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Từ 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PROVISION VN
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Trên 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Shinwon Ebenezer Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Shinwon Ebenezer Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng và Thương mại TTT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Xây dựng và Thương mại TTT
12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH SUPER UNIVERSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SUPER UNIVERSE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ APOLLO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý sản xuất/Quản lý nguyên vật liệu (PMC) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH BIZBOOKS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH BIZBOOKS
12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm