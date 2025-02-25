Tuyển Sales Engineer Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Tuyển Sales Engineer Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Autoliv Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
Autoliv Vietnam

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Autoliv Vietnam

Mức lương
1,200 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Lô CN

- XL

- 10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD

- Machine installation and Commissioning.
- Training of operators, Maintenance Technician of Process
- Ensure MPS and Autoliv standard implementation and compliance.
- Production readiness and Process release
- Validation of OPW fabric (DOE / DV /PV)
- Validation and Qualification
- Problem Solving for any issues during SOP.
• Communicate and coordinate with other subsidiaries for necessary support.
• Organize and lead internal related activities according to project timing plan, take in charge of all projects related things from project build-up to mass production.
• Make sure preparation status including all required manufacturing resources according to project timing plan (lines, machines, tools, gauges, human resources, documentation for quality and safety, and so on);
• To lead customer and internal sample building.
• Effective management of project schedule and project development and product cost control.
• Finish other works assigned by leader;

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Autoliv Vietnam

Autoliv Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô CN-XL-10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam

