Tuyển Sales Engineer Autoliv Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Autoliv Vietnam
- Quảng Ninh: Lô CN
- XL
- 10, Khu công nghiệp Sông Khoai, xã Sông Khoai, thị xã Quảng Yên, Quảng Ninh, Việt Nam, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD
- Machine installation and Commissioning.
- Training of operators, Maintenance Technician of Process
- Ensure MPS and Autoliv standard implementation and compliance.
- Production readiness and Process release
- Validation of OPW fabric (DOE / DV /PV)
- Validation and Qualification
- Problem Solving for any issues during SOP.
• Communicate and coordinate with other subsidiaries for necessary support.
• Organize and lead internal related activities according to project timing plan, take in charge of all projects related things from project build-up to mass production.
• Make sure preparation status including all required manufacturing resources according to project timing plan (lines, machines, tools, gauges, human resources, documentation for quality and safety, and so on);
• To lead customer and internal sample building.
• Effective management of project schedule and project development and product cost control.
• Finish other works assigned by leader;
Với Mức Lương 1,200 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Autoliv Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Autoliv Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
