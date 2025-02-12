Tuyển Sales Engineer Yokogawa Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Yokogawa Vietnam Company Limited
- Hà Nội: Hoa Binh Tower, 106 Hoang Quoc Viet, Cau Giay, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and accelerate Solutions sales, solutions consulting growth by demonstrating consistent expertise for problem solving, Plant’s process and operation optimization.
• Establish and maintain shake holder (C level / Line of Business Executive level) relationships in to develop new opportunities.
• Achieve sales targets by leveraging comprehensive account/opportunities/ and territory planning methodologies, customer relationship.
• Proposal/ Quotation / tender preparation for solutions sales opportunities, including:
- Opportunity evaluation, prioritization and identification of both commercial and technical risk
- Customer meetings to identify needs and evaluation of possible solutions
- Concept development of solution
- Co-ordination and team leadership of all activities required to compile quotation / tender document including final editing of customer proposal document
- Development of “pitch” and presentation/ clarification/ review for quotation/ tender
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Problem-solving: identifying potentials problems and finding solutions to suite customers’ needs
Tại Yokogawa Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Yokogawa Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI