Tuyển Sales Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Đồng Nai: Nhơn Trạch, Đồng Nai, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 USD
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Human Resources Management:
• Develop and implement HR policies to support the company’s business objectives.
• Manage recruitment, training, performance evaluation, compensation, and benefits.
• Ensure compliance with relevant labor laws and regulations; handle labor relations and contract management.
Administrative and Facility Management:
• Oversee daily administrative operations, including office management and facility maintenance.
• Ensure the proper functioning and maintenance of public utilities such as water, electricity, and gas.
• Organize and arrange internal meetings, company events, and employee engagement activities.
Government Relations Management:
• Establish and maintain strong relationships with government agencies, local authorities, and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance.
• Monitor and analyze changes in government policies and regulations, assess their potential impact on the company, and propose appropriate countermeasures.
Communication and Coordination:
• Act as a communication bridge between management and employees, addressing complaints and suggestions.
• Maintain good relationships with external HR service providers, government departments, and EHS-related organizations to facilitate policy implementation.
Data Analysis and Reporting:
• Collect and analyze data related to HR, administration, EHS, and government relations to provide reports that support decision-making.
• Continuously evaluate and optimize workflows for HR, administration, EHS, and government relations management.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary & compensation package
